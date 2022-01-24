CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Schedule, standings, TV for soccer Octagonal

There are only six matches left in CONCACAF regional World Cup qualifying and things are looking good for four nations entering the Jan. 27 match slate. The top three teams earn automatic berths to the 2022 World Cup, while fourth-place advances to a play-in match against a team from Oceania.

Undefeated Canada (1st, 16 points) surprisingly leads the qualifying table with a trip on tap to face the last-place team. But road matches in Honduras have been a struggle for the Canadians in the past, and they will travel without superstar Alphonso Davies, who will miss the next three matches with post-COVID myocarditis.

Traditional powers USA and Mexico are right behind Les Rouges in the standings. The Americans (2nd, 15 points) can take advantage of any slip-up by Canada when they host El Salvador in Ohio. Mexico (3rd, 14 points) will have a trickier test on the road at Jamaica, which played El Tri tough in the first meeting on Mexican soil.

MORE: How the USA can qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Panama (4th, 14 points) will seek to insert itself in one of those top three places. But the Canaleros will be facing a desperate Costa Rica (5th, 9 points) team likely facing its last best chance to make a case for the fourth-place position currently occupied by Panama.

The remaining teams are in precarious position. Jamaica (6th, 7 points) and El Salvador (7th, 6 points) have little margin for error and need to string together wins to keep dreaming. Meanwhile, it’s unlikely that Honduras will be able to recover from a paltry three-point haul and it will be playing the role of spoiler from here on out.

The first standings tiebreakers are (1) goal difference, (2) goals scored and (3) most points obtained from matches between teams that are tied. The full list of tiebreakers and results for Matchdays 1-8 follow at the bottom of this post.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Standings & Results

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1.* Canada 16 8 4 0 4 13 5 +8 2.* USA 15 8 4 1 3 12 5 +7 3.* Mexico 14 8 4 2 2 11 7 +4 4.* Panama 14 8 4 2 2 11 9 +2 5. Costa Rica 9 8 2 3 3 6 7 -1 6. Jamaica 7 8 1 3 4 6 10 -4 7. El Salvador 6 8 1 4 3 4 10 -6 8. Honduras 3 8 0 5 3 5 15 -10

* The top three teams earn direct berths to Qatar 2022, while fourth place will head to an intercontinental playoff against a nation from Oceania.

Matchday 9

Date Match Time (ET) TV Stream Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 USA vs. El Salvador 7 p.m. ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, ESPN+ Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Jamaica vs. Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN, Telemundo fuboTV, Paramount+ Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Honduras vs. Canada 8:05 p.m. — Paramount+ Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Costa Rica vs. Panama 9:05 p.m. Universo fuboTV, Paramount+

Matchday 10

Date Match Time (ET) TV Stream Sun, Jan. 30, 2022 Canada vs. USA 3:05 p.m. Telemundo, Universo fuboTV, Paramount+ Sun, Jan. 30, 2022 Mexico vs. Costa Rica 6 p.m. Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Sun, Jan. 30, 2022 Panama vs. Jamaica 6:05 p.m. Universo fuboTV, Paramount+ Sun, Jan. 30, 2022 Honduras vs. El Salvador 7:05 p.m. Universo fuboTV, Paramount+

Matchday 11

Date Match Time (ET) TV Stream Wed, Feb. 2, 2022 Jamaica vs. Costa Rica 7 p.m. Universo fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 2, 2022 USA vs. Honduras 7:30 p.m. FS1, Univision, TUDN fuboTV Wed, Feb. 2, 2022 El Salvador vs. Canada 9 p.m. Universo fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 2, 2022 Mexico vs. Panama 10 p.m. Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+

Matchday 12

Date Match Time (ET) Stream Thurs, March 24, 2022 Costa Rica vs. Canada TBD TBD Thurs, March 24, 2022 Panama vs. Honduras TBD TBD Thurs, March 24, 2022 Jamaica vs. El Salvador TBD TBD Thurs, March 24, 2022 Mexico vs. USA TBD TBD

Matchday 13

Date Match Time (ET) Stream Sun, March 27, 2022 Canada vs. Jamaica TBD TBD Sun, March 27, 2022 Honduras vs. Mexico TBD TBD Sun, March 27, 2022 El Salvador vs. Costa Rica TBD TBD Sun, March 27, 2022 USA vs. Panama TBD TBD

Matchday 14

Date Match Time (ET) Stream Wed, March 30, 2022 Panama vs. Canada TBD TBD Wed, March 30, 2022 Jamaica vs. Honduras TBD TBD Wed, March 30, 2022 Mexico vs. El Salvador TBD TBD Wed, March 30, 2022 Costa Rica vs. USA TBD TBD

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying results & highlights

Matchday 1

Date Match Thurs, Sept. 2, 2021 Canada 1, Honduras 1 Highlights Thurs, Sept. 2, 2021 Panama 0, Costa Rica 0 Highlights Thurs, Sept. 2, 2021 Mexico 2, Jamaica 1 Highlights Thurs, Sept. 2, 2021 El Salvador 0, USA 0 Highlights

Matchday 2

Date Match Sun, Sept. 5, 2021 Jamaica 0, Panama 3 Highlights Sun, Sept. 5, 2021 Costa Rica 0, Mexico 1 Highlights Sun, Sept. 5, 2021 El Salvador 0, Honduras 0 Highlights Sun, Sept. 5, 2021 USA 1, Canada 1 Highlights

Matchday 3

Date Match Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 Canada 3, El Salvador 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 Panama 1, Mexico 1 Highlights Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 Costa Rica 1, Jamaica 1 Highlights Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 Honduras 1, USA 4 Highlights

Matchday 4

Date Match Thurs, Oct. 7, 2021 USA 2, Jamaica 0 Highlights Thurs, Oct. 7, 2021 Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0 Highlights Thurs, Oct. 7, 2021 Mexico 1, Canada 1 Highlights Thurs, Oct. 7, 2021 El Salvador 1, Panama 0 Highlights

Matchday 5

Date Match Sun, Oct. 10, 2021 Panama 1, USA 0 Highlights Sun, Oct. 10, 2021 Jamaica 0, Canada 0 Highlights Sun, Oct. 10, 2021 Costa Rica 2, El Salvador 1 Highlights Sun, Oct. 10, 2021 Mexico 3, Honduras 0 Highlights

Matchday 6

Date Match Wed, Oct. 13, 2021 USA 2, Costa Rica 1 Highlights Wed, Oct. 13, 2021 Canada 4, Panama 1 Highlights Wed, Oct. 13, 2021 Honduras 0, Jamaica 2 Highlights Wed, Oct. 13, 2021 El Salvador 0, Mexico 2 Highlights

Matchday 7

Date Match Fri, Nov. 12, 2021 Honduras 2 , Panama 3 Highlights Fri, Nov. 12, 2021 USA 2 , Mexico 0 Highlights Fri, Nov. 12, 2021 Canada 1 , Costa Rica 0 Highlights Fri, Nov. 12, 2021 El Salvador 1 , Jamaica 1 Highlights

Matchday 8

Date Match Tues, Nov. 16, 2021 Jamaica 1 , USA 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 16, 2021 Costa Rica 2 , Honduras 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 16, 2021 Panama 2 , El Salvador 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 16, 2021 Canada 2, Mexico 1 Highlights

How CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying works

Eight nations from the CONCACAF region (North America, Central America and the Caribbean) are competing for three automatic berths to the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the final “octagonal” qualifying round.

The eight countries are facing off in a round-robin format with each team playing the other seven opponents once at home and once on the road. The 14 total matches for each national team began in September 2021 and will wrap up in March 2022.

The top three finishers will earn automatic berths to Qatar, while the fourth-place team will head to an intercontinental playoff with a final ticket to Qatar on the line. Here are the standings tiebreakers for teams even on points:

Goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Most points obtained from group matches between teams concerned Goal difference from group matches between teams concerned Most goals scored in group matches between teams concerned Goals scored away from home (if two teams tied) Discipline points (based on yellow/red cards) Drawing of lots by FIFA

The Qatar World Cup will be played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, 2022.