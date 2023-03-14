Complete TV schedule for First Four, Round of 64

March Madness has arrived.

Up first, the fringe teams in the “First Four” with an opportunity to compete in the main bracket Round of 64.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the 2023 March Madness Tournament.

All games can be live-streamed on the March Madness Live app, which is found on iOS and Android.

First Four

Tuesday

Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. South East Missouri State

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

Wednesday

Farleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern

Nevada vs. Arizona State





Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates with his team following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Getty Images

Round of 64

Thursday

West Virginia vs. Maryland

Furman vs. Virginia

Utah State vs. Missouri

Howard vs. Kansas

Alabama vs. AMCC/SMO

Charleston vs. San Diego St.

Princeton vs. Arizona

Illinois vs. Arkansas

Auburn vs. Iowa





Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski Getty Images

Oral Roberts vs. Duke

Colgate vs. Texas

Boise St. vs. Northwestern

North Kentucky vs. Houston

Louisiana vs. Tennessee

Penn State vs. Texas A&M

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA





Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans Getty Images

Friday

USC vs. Michigan State

Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier

UCSB vs. Baylor

VCU vs. Saint Mary’s

Vermont vs. Marquette

MSST/PITT vs. Iowa State

NC State vs. Creighton

Iona vs. UConn

FDU/TXSO vs. Purdue

Providence vs. Kentucky





A.J. Casey #0 of the Miami Hurricanes knocks the ball away from Dereck Lively II #1 of the Duke Blue Devils Getty Images

Drake vs. Miami

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga

FAU vs. Memphis

Montana State vs. Kansas State

Kent State vs. Indiana

ASU/NEV vs. TCU