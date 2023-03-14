Complete TV schedule for First Four, Round of 64

March Madness has arrived.
Up first, the fringe teams in the “First Four” with an opportunity to compete in the main bracket Round of 64.
Here is everything you need to know about watching the 2023 March Madness Tournament.
All games can be live-streamed on the March Madness Live app, which is found on iOS and Android.
First Four
Tuesday
Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. South East Missouri State
Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
Wednesday
Farleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern
Nevada vs. Arizona State
Round of 64
Thursday
West Virginia vs. Maryland
Furman vs. Virginia
Utah State vs. Missouri
Howard vs. Kansas
Alabama vs. AMCC/SMO
Charleston vs. San Diego St.
Princeton vs. Arizona
Illinois vs. Arkansas
Auburn vs. Iowa
Oral Roberts vs. Duke
Colgate vs. Texas
Boise St. vs. Northwestern
North Kentucky vs. Houston
Louisiana vs. Tennessee
Penn State vs. Texas A&M
UNC Asheville vs. UCLA
Friday
USC vs. Michigan State
Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier
UCSB vs. Baylor
VCU vs. Saint Mary’s
Vermont vs. Marquette
MSST/PITT vs. Iowa State
NC State vs. Creighton
Iona vs. UConn
FDU/TXSO vs. Purdue
Providence vs. Kentucky
Drake vs. Miami
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga
FAU vs. Memphis
Montana State vs. Kansas State
Kent State vs. Indiana
ASU/NEV vs. TCU