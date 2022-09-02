Common ‘fear of failure’ holding back Nick Kyrgios

The succession from ability to achievement, or lack thereof, lies at the foundation of every athlete’s judgment.

Perhaps nobody better represents that notion than Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. One of the sport’s most polarizing figures, Kyrgios enters a chapter of his career where that transition must begin to take shape.

The 27-year-old’s talent is undeniable. It’s everything that surrounds Kyrgios’ talent that threatens to impede his evolution to large-scale success.

Kyrgios has grown a reputation for losing his cool, throwing on-court tantrums, and berating fans. He’s seen matches collapse through self-inflicted struggles and behavior that prevents him from consistently performing at the level he’s capable of.

Most recently, in his second round U.S. Open win over Benjamin Bonzi, Kyrgios reproached the umpire about an alleged marijuana smell in the air, yelling “You don’t even want to remind anyone not to do it?… It was f–king marijuana. Obviously I’m not going to be complaining about food stuff.”

Nick Kyrgios reacts against Benjamin Bonzi in their men’s singles match at the U.S. Open. Getty Images

During the Wimbledon final in July — Kyrgios’ first-ever major final — he launched a tirade against a fan who he shouted “had about 700 drinks” and was “drunk out of her mind.” After winning the first set, Kyrgios crumbled after his tantrum and lost the next three sets. The fan is now suing Kyrgios for defamation, and it followed Kyrgios being fined $10,000 for spitting in the direction of a fan earlier in the tournament.

All of it was just the latest in a long line of similar antics. Off the court, Kyrgios faces allegations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

John McEnroe argues with an umpire over a decision called during Wimbledon in 1991. Getty Images

The only thing standing in the way of Kyrgios, is Kyrgios. Often, that’s the battle American tennis legend John McEnroe, iconic for his on-court rage, found himself enduring.

“Everyone is looked at like, how close to reaching your potential do you get, maximizing your potential,” McEnroe told The Post ahead of his documentary “McEnroe” airing on Showtime on Friday. “That’s always the goal of any athlete. All athletes have fear of failure. It’s how do you handle that?… In Nick’s case, as we all do, we all have fear of failure, it’s his way to try to take off some of the pressure. Unfortunately, at times, it’s not allowed him to compete to his best, he stopped competing.”

Kyrgios has admitted to tanking matches when he’s been bothered, particularly recently, when he said he’s “literally thrown tennis matches” when his favorite team, the Celtics, lose. Just as quickly as he dazzles fans with between-the-leg shots, he unravels in disturbing fashion.

It’s clear Kyrgios’ emotions hold back his performance. That fear of failure and inner-pressure, McEnroe explained from his own experience, manifests in misplaced anger toward others. How an athlete deals with those emotions often dictates that elusive evolution from ability to achievement.

Kyrgios, however, is playing the best tennis of his career. He followed up his Wimbledon runner-up finish by winning the Citi Open last month, flashing the jaw-dropping highlights that make him so intriguing. He’s cruised in his opening two U.S. Open matches, next facing J.J. Wolf in the third round.

Kyrgios has all the ability he needs. To get to the stage of achievement, however, he only has himself to play against.

“Fortunately, recently, it looks like he’s found a good spot in his life, and he’s doing a much better job at that,” McEnroe said. “Nick moves the needle, he’s a great young kid. The players like him, the fans like him, he brings something to the table. He’s the most talented player that’s been out there in the last 10 years, bar none. So you want to see a guy like that maximize his potential. It would be a shame if he didn’t.”