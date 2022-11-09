Commanders respond to Attorney General ‘major’ announcement

The Washington Commanders continue to stun.

On Wednesday, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s office announced that there will be a press conference “related to the Washington Commanders.” While the topic of the matter was undisclosed, the office has been investigating the NFL franchise for possible financial improprieties.

A Commanders team spokesman lashed out in response.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” the Commanders’ statement said. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.”

Brian Robinson, a rookie running back on the Commanders, was shot in an apparent robbery attempt in August. Two teenagers have recently been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed in connection with the case. Robinson has returned to the field.

The shooting of Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson was invoked in a team statement lashing out against the Washington D.C. Attorney General. Getty Images

Dan Snyder hired Bank of America in what many from the outside felt was a major step toward selling the Washington Commanders. Getty Images

“The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation for nearly a year,” the statement continued. “As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players.”

The Commanders have been plagued by one workplace scandal after another for the past decade and beyond. Earlier this month, team owner Daniel Snyder hired Bank of America “to consider potential transactions” for the franchise — a move that from the outside has felt like a major step toward selling the team.

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine Getty Images

Robinson’s agent Ryan Williams was not happy that his client was invoked in this matter.

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” Williams tweeted. “And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”