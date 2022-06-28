Commanders give receiver $71 million

Terry McLaurin is now getting paid with the best of them.

The Washington Commanders and their star wide receiver agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money, according to multiple reports. The deal places McLaurin among the NFL’s top five highest-paid wide receivers.

McLaurin’s new extension reportedly includes a $28 million signing bonus, which ranks as the largest ever given to a wide receiver. The 26-year-old is additionally guaranteed 76.4% of the new money he’s owed and is contractually tied to Washington through 2025.

Earlier this month, a deal between McLaurin and the Commanders seemed unlikely. The fourth-year wideout didn’t appear at the team’s mandatory minicamp amid speculation that he was unhappy with the state of his contract negotiations. Now, it seems Washington’s star is quite content.

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since being drafted No. 76 overall in 2019, McLaurin has exceeded expectations despite playing alongside eight different starting quarterbacks. The Ohio State product has garnered 3,090 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons in Washington. He’ll look to develop a quick rapport with his newest signal-caller, Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Commanders in March.

McLaurin joins a growing list of star wide receivers who have secured big paydays this offseason. Among them are the Raiders’ Davante Adams (five years, $142 million), the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million), the Eagles’ A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million), the Bills’ Stefon Diggs (four years, $96 million), the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (three years, $80.1 million), the Panthers’ D.J. Moore (three years, $61.9 million), the Chargers’ Mike Williams (three years, $60 million) and the Buccaneers Chris Godwin (three years, $60 million).

McLaurin has garnered 3,090 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons with Washington. Getty

The Commanders have satisfied McLaurin’s desire for a new deal. Now, they hope to see him dominate the league for years to come.