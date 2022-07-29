Commanders’ Dax Milne mocked for dating Zach Wilson’s ex

Dax Milne may no longer be friends with Zach Wilson, but that doesn’t mean he can out-run his involvement in Wilson’s relationship saga.

Milne — suddenly infamous for his apparent relationship with Wilson’s ex, Abbey Gile — caught the attention of hecklers at Commanders’ training camp on Friday.

“Dax Milne just caught a pass along the sideline and some fans yelled, ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl!’” Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala tweeted.

Milne and Wilson were college roommates at BYU, where they played together for three seasons. During the pair’s junior season, Milne emerged as one of Wilson’s top targets out wide.

Their friendship, though, came to a jarring halt this summer. Earlier in July, multiple reports reference a screenshot of an Instagram comment apparently made by Gile, who accused Wilson of cheating on her with his mom’s best friend. Gile, meanwhile, moved on from Wilson by starting to date his once best friend, Milne.

Wilson, to his credit, has largely remained calm amid the hoopla. Tuesday, in his first public comments since the rumors surfaced, Wilson merely noted that he’s “excited to be here with the boys” and poked fun at his limited cell service during a bonding trip to Idaho.

Wilson’s teammates have rushed to their quarterback’s support. Earlier this week, tight end C.J. Uzomah reported to the first day of training camp sporting a t-shirt with Wilson’s face and a mock cover of Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.” Others, like tackle Mekhi Becton and receiver Elijah Moore, took to Twitter to vouch their support for Wilson.

Milne was a seventh-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft.