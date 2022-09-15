Commanders’ Brian Robinson doing drills just weeks after being shot

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in his right leg during an armed robbery attempt on August 28th of this year. Just two weeks after the incident, the third-round draft pick was back at team facilities doing drills.

Robinson posted video on his Instagram Story on Thursday of himself riding a stationary bike and doing ladder agility drills.

Reports about Robinson’s progress have been optimistic with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he could return by Week 5.

That seemed early to some, but with Robinson beginning to do some football drills, it seems less far-fetched. He can’t return to the playing field any earlier, however, as he is on the Non-Football Injury list, which prevents him from playing in the first four weeks.

That means the Commanders will have to rely on veterans Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic in the running game for now.