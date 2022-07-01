Comeback Player of the Year picks

Commercial Content, 21+



We’re less than 70 days away from the start of the NFL regular season and there are futures galore for bettors to choose from currently.

Our focus for today, though, is going to be the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. As it stands, Titans running-back Derrick Henry (+350) is the favorite to win the award while Saints QB Jameis Winston (+500) and Giants QB Daniel Jones (+850) round out the top-three choices according to oddsmakers.

But, which players are worth the investment with the season two months away? Without further delay, here are my two best bets to win the award. All odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.



Best Bet #1 – Jameis Winston (+500)

Historically, this award has proven to be a quarterback’s award to win, so it would be foolish not to include a signal caller in our portfolio.

Of the quarterback options available on the current odds list, I believe Winston is the best choice, despite his (relatively) short odds. Last season, the Saints got off to a 5-2 start in the first seven games under Winston, who added strong stats while healthy.

In those seven games, the Florida State product contributed 190 all-purpose yards per game. However, just in the three games prior to his season-ending injury, Winston threw for a combined 727 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception. All told, Winston had 14 touchdowns against only three interceptions in those six-and-change games.

Assuming the Saints offensive line improves — a strong possibility given their offseason upgrades at both guard and tackle — I believe Winston is primed for a successful season at the helm in New Orleans. Among quarterbacks with between 100 and 199 pass attempts last season, Winston led the pack in defense-adjusted Value Over Average, per footballoutsiders.com.

Over a larger sample size, expect Winston do well enough to become the fifth straight QB to win this award.

Best Bet #2 – Christian McCaffrey (+1000)

If a quarterback isn’t winning this year’s award, I’m opting for the best all-around player on the board. That’s McCaffrey.

McCaffrey also participated in only seven games last season — Weeks 1-3 and 9-12 — and helped get the Panthers off to a 3-0 start in 2021. Simply put, the Panthers were an entirely different team without their star running back. In the seven games the Stanford product played, Carolina was 4-3. Without him, they were 1-9.

A fully healthy McCaffrey should see the Panthers, who are having a bit of a crisis at quarterback, rely on him to shoulder the load. Even with his limited action, McCaffrey led the NFL in total yards amongst running-backs with between 20 and 99 rush attempts.

Plus, he ranked 10th in effective reception yards amongst all players with at least 25 passes thrown their way, again per footballoutsiders.com.

Although this is now the second season in a row McCaffrey has sustained a serious injury, I believe he has the highest upside among the current options and, at his best, is an MVP candidate. For that reason, I believe there’s a touch of value based on his current odds.