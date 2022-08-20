Colts’ Zaire Franklin calls Lions’ Jamaal Williams ‘bum’

Zaire Franklin was tuning in, and he wasn’t going to let it slide.

The Colts’ linebacker saw the “Hard Knocks” episode in which the Colts and Lions practiced against each other, and he took to social media to set the record straight.

After Lions guard Jamaal Williams was seen on the show talking smack to him, Franklin responded. In the show, Williams tells Franklin: “You can’t guard without holding,” after Franklin breaks up a pass for him. Later in the show, Williams says: “You ain’t there. You ain’t getting there.”

“Only in this league can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won … hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ,” Franklin tweeted.

Franklin is in his fifth season with Indianapolis, where he had 40 tackles and an interception last season. Williams is in his sixth year and second with the Lions.

It’s too bad the two teams don’t play during the regular season, although they did meet in an exhibition game on Saturday.