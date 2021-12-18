As the 2021 NFL season reaches the home stretch, the AFC playoff race is up for grabs.

At the top of the conference sit the Chiefs at 10-4, with the Patriots (9-4) and Titans (9-4), right behind. The race for the seventh and final playoff spot is equally tight, with five teams sitting at 7-6, including the Colts, who will take on the Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

The Patriots have been one of the hottest teams in the league, having won their last seven games. Their run has largely been on the back of their defense, which ranks first in the league in scoring defense and third in total defense. But the offense has also played well.

Rookie Mac Jones is completing over 70 percent of his passes and has a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which has helped New England post the seventh-best third-down numbers and fifth-best fourth-down numbers in the NFL.

The Patriots are going up against a Colts team that has won four of its last five thanks in large part to the play of Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor. Wentz has 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions for the season; Taylor, with his 1,348 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, is an NFL MVP candidate. The Colts are third in scoring offense on the strength of their ground game.

This battle of strength vs. strength figures to be competitive. It is a must-win for both teams as they try to improve their playoff standings.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights throughout Colts vs. Patriots on Saturday night. Follow below for compete results from the NFL Week 15 game.

Colts vs. Patriots start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 18 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Colts will kick off at 8:15 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

How to watch NFL Saturday game in Week 15

TV channel (national): NFL Network

NFL Network TV channel (Boston): WBZ

WBZ TV channel (Indianapolis): WXIN

WXIN Live stream: NFL Network App, fuboTV

Patriots vs. Colts will air nationally on NFL Network. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth, while Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

The Pats’ local radio broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226, while the Colts’ broadcast will air on channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Colts on DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

