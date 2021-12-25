The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

Indianapolis Colts (+1) over ARIZONA CARDINALS

Kyler Murray, Jonathan Taylor Getty Images (2)

The league’s Distributor of Injuries, who doles out pain on a random basis, has taken it to the Cards in this season’s second half, with J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins out for the regular season and QB Kyler Murray the worse for wear. Serious MVP candidate RB Jonathan Taylor is leading this visitors’ second-half surge, after their 0-3 beginning. Colts coach Frank Reich enjoys another nifty December. The Cards are under the microscope as Indy sustains momentum.

Last week: 1-1. Steelers (W). Cardinals (L).

Season: 14-15-1.