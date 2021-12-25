The Cardinals will battle the Colts to stay on top in the NFC West.

Arizona is tied for first at 10-4 with the Rams. The Cardinals will be challenged to stop running back Jonathan Taylor, who continues to light up the Colts’ offense.

The Cardinals will look to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to the Rams and Lions. During Arizona’s 30-12 loss to Detroit last week, Kyler Murray completed 23 passes for 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s thrown six interceptions in his last five games.

Taylor will look to stay hot in Arizona. During the Colts’ 27-17 victory over the Patriots in Indianapolis, Taylor had 29 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 143 yards with two scores during the Colts’ 31-0 shutout against the Texans. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw two interceptions last week, will likely rely on Taylor to lead the Colts’ offense.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Colts vs. Cardinals on Christmas 2021. Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 16 game.

MORE: Watch Colts vs. Cardinals live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Colts vs. Cardinals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Colts – – – – – Cardinals – – – – –

Colts vs. Cardinals live updates, highlights from NFL Christmas game

Colts vs. Cardinals is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.

Colts vs. Cardinals start time

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime | fuboTV

NFL Network will broadcast the Colts-Cardinals game, so those without the channel will have to turn to streaming alternatives to watch it. One of those options is fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial. Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager are the broadcast team.

NFL schedule Week 16

Game Kickoff time TV channel Titans 20, 49ers 17 — NFLN

Game Kickoff time TV channel Browns at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox/NFL/Amazon Colts at Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network

Game Kickoff time TV channel Giants at Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox Rams at Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox Bills at Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Buccaneers at Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox Jaguars at Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS Lions at Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox Chargers at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Ravens at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Bears at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Steelers at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Broncos at Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Washington Football Team at Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET NBC