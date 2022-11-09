Colts owner Jim Irsay says suggestion team is tanking is 'bulls--t'

An already bizarre week for the Colts just took another turn.

Just one day after Indianapolis introduced former NFL center and television analyst Jeff Saturday as its new interim head coach, owner Jim Irsay took issue with the idea that his team was tanking after firing now former coach Frank Reich and benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

“That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, that we’re tanking,” Irsay told The Athletic. “That’s bulls–t.

“We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it. … We’re not tanking the season. Whoever says these things, that we’re not playing because [of an effort to tank], that’s all bulls–t. That’s not true. … We’re going to do what it takes to win. I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis.”

Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, right, speaks as owner Jim Irsay listens during a news conference at the team’s practice facility on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. AP

The Colts are just 3-5-1 and the hiring of Saturday — who has no NFL or college coaching experience, but was an assistant and then the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy, a high school in suburban Atlanta — caused many to wonder if that’s exactly what the team was doing.

Indy’s quarterback fiasco has also drawn much attention.

Last month, Reich benched Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger and it seemed he would be the starter for the rest of the season. On Tuesday, Irsay said that that’s no longer the case and implied the Colts are open to starting Ryan, Ehlinger or Nick Foles.

“When [GM] Chris [Ballard], Frank and I decided to go with Sam, Frank wanted to name him quarterback for the year, but I told them, ‘Look, we have three quarterbacks; we need to use them all to win this year,” Irsay told the outlet. “… If we decide to make a change, we’ll make a change. It’s not something we’re locked into. We’re going with Sam with his mobility and his playmaking ability since we’re struggling in [pass] protection and moving the ball, that’s what we all decided to do.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired earlier this week. AP

Colts QB Matt Ryan, right, was benched earlier this season. USA TODAY Sports

“There was never a notion that you wouldn’t go to Nick or Matt later in the season when [Ryan’s] shoulder is healthy. They’re all available to help us win, bottom line. … It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward. We’re going with Sam, and if there’s a notion for Jeff to make a change … that’s Jeff’s prerogative, and it was always Frank’s prerogative. It’s wrong to say I mandated it [the move to Ehlinger] and it’s wrong to say they can’t go to the other guy.”

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy was not in favor of the coaching change and all of the movement in Indy.

“As a fan and former Colt, I would have said, ‘Hey, Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams, the defending Super Bowl champs,’” Dungy told the “Dan Patrick Show.” “’There’s no super teams out there. Get this going. Stay with Frank. Let’s see if we can win a few games here, get back in the race. You make the playoffs, you already beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Everyone is saying they’re going to the Super Bowl. You already beat them. So if you get in, who knows what’s going to happen? So stay with the best course of attacking to get you in these playoffs.’”

With eight games left, Irsay is still bullish on the Colts’ ability to right the ship, and even more confident in Saturday’s ability to impact the offensive line’s play.

“I think there are a number of reasons, and I feel very confident Jeff can … make strides to get us playing great ball there,” Irsay told The Athletic. “… That’s why Jeff is there. We know we have the people to do it, and we have to get it done.”