Colts’ Matt Ryan confided in Matthew Stafford after being traded

Matt Ryan turned to Matthew Stafford for advice when the Falcons traded him to the Colts in March after 14 years in Atlanta.

“I talked to Matthew Stafford right after, and before I got traded, when the possibility was out there,” Ryan said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The veteran quarterbacks have a similar trade history given Stafford also had to adjust to a different team not too long ago. Stafford was traded to the Rams last January after 12 seasons with the Lions, with former Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff landing in Detroit.

“He was like, ‘Don’t get me wrong, you love the experience that you’ve had the entire time, and you love the continuity and the people that you know,’ but it’s a bit like going to that first day of high school, where you switch schools and you’re going in trying to meet people,” Ryan, 37, said of his previous conversation with Stafford, 34.

Matt Ryan recently revealed that he confided in Matthew Stafford amid his trade from the Falcons to the Colts this offseason. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams from the Lions in January 2021 and won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles earlier this year. Getty Images

“There’s that nervous, anxious excitement that comes with it. I think all the firsts you tick off along the way, whether it’s first game, first whatever, all those things will have that kind of feel.”

Things worked out just fine for Stafford, who helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title in February in his first year with the team. The quarterback even preached about how well the transition from Detroit to Los Angeles went in his popular AT&T commercial.

As for Ryan, who is a former NFL MVP and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, he is hopeful for his own success story in Indianapolis.

Before acquiring Ryan, the Colts were in search of a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders in early March. Baker Mayfield, who is currently estranged from the Browns after the team traded for his replacement in Deshaun Watson, also named Indianapolis as one of his preferred destinations.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs through drills during OTAs in June 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s possible that Ryan will finish his career with the Colts. In what would be his final season with the Falcons, Ryan averaged 7.1 yards per attempt and threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons finished the 2021 season at 7-10, missing the postseason.

“I feel good… I feel like I’m at a point in my career where I really feel like I’ve got a good routine,” Ryan told The Post last December. “I understand what it takes for me to get myself ready to go.”

The Falcons also signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal in March. The 28-year-old quarterback spent the last two seasons backing up Derek Carr with the Raiders and did not start any games in that stretch.