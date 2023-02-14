Colts hire Eagles’ Shane Steichen as head coach after Super Bowl

The Colts are following a similar playbook to their previous head coaching hire.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that they have hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their head coach. Steichen was the mind behind an Eagles offense that made a significant jump this year with Jalen Hurts, ending in a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

It comes five years after the Colts hired Frank Reich as head coach after he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl as offensive coordinator.

Reich was fired midseason as the Colts went a disappointing 4-12-1. He was bizarrely replaced by Jeff Saturday, who had no previous coaching experience on the college or NFL level.

Now, the 37-year-old Steichen takes over a franchise that is in search of a quarterback after a failed year with veteran Matt Ryan.





The Colts have hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steichen started his career as a defensive assistant for the Chargers in 2011. He became their offensive coordinator in 2020 before taking the same position with the Eagles the following season.