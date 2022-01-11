Colts have no idea what do with Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz’s future with the Colts does not sound promising.

On Monday, head coach Frank Reich was asked about the quarterback’s role moving forward — following Indianapolis’ stunning season-finale loss to the Jaguars that cost them a spot in the playoffs — and seemed determined not to get into specifics.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football,” Reich told reporters, per the Indianapolis Star.

“Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them.”

Reich said that he, team owner Jim Irsay, and general manager Chris Ballard had a talk that lasted a few hours following the 26-11 defeat in Jacksonville.

“We’ll take it piece by piece. We’ll evaluate (Wentz’s) play. We’ll evaluate how we’re coaching him, how I’m coaching him, with each position in the pass game,” he said. “Take it apart piece by piece, and then put it back together.”

Carson Wentz during the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars on Jan. 9, 2021. Getty Images

Wentz has three years and $81 million left on his contract, but only $15 million of that is guaranteed.

The ex-Eagles quarterback committed two turnovers and was sacked six times in the 26-11 loss to the Jaguars (3-14), which own one of the worst defensive rankings in the NFL.

Reich went on to discuss his relationship with Wentz, who he spent two seasons [2016-2017] with in Philadelphia as an offensive coordinator.

Wentz’s future is up in the air Getty Images

“I have an affinity for a lot of our players,” Reich said. “I do feel a deep connection with Carson, and I do check myself on that kind of stuff all the time, with Chris [Ballard]. … He’s not going to sugarcoat anything. And I can say honestly, I’ve probably been more critical and coached him harder this year than I did in the first two years I was with him in Philadelphia.”

The Colts traded for Wentz last October, after the worst year of his career in 2020 where he got benched in Philadelphia late in the season. Indianapolis had hopes that a reunion with Reich would spark some of Wentz’s old habits, including when he led the Eagles to an 11–2 record in 2017.

Wentz showed sparks of his old self at times, but stumbled in back-to-back losses to end the season. Reich called the back-to-back losses — dropping a home game to the Raiders in Week 17 before falling to Jacksonville — “a scar” on his personal record.

Wentz finished 13th in passer rating after throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.