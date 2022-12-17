Colts cover spread on road vs. Vikings

Commercial content 21+.



Colts (+4) over VIKINGS

It seems to be more and more likely that QB Matt Ryan figures to have a considerable effect on this result. Ryan’s presence — and the matchups — all point to a potential surprise result here, given multiple pivotal injuries on Vikings’ offensive line — tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (back). Yet another subpar Minnesota performance could be fatal.

BROWNS (-2.5) over Ravens

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is out of concussion protocol and will start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. A tangible measure of precipitation figures to contribute to shaping the outcome. Browns won the stat battle in their earlier seasonal meeting but lost in another squeaker. Defense should be the byword once again.



BILLS (-7.5) over Dolphins

Chilly conditions in the 20s appear to strongly point to a dominant Bills performance, in a series in which the hosts have frequently been blessed with frigid temps which grant them much the best of it. It doesn’t help the Dolphins that this will be their third consecutive road game. Miami will likely need to generate an exceptional passing day to hang tough — far from a certainty, given the circumstances.

Last week: 4-8.

Season: 91-84-3.