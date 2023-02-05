Colorado State students chant ‘Russia’ at Ukrainian Max Shulga

Fans in the Colorado State student section during a men’s basketball game chanted “Russia” at Utah State’s Ukrainian guard, Max Shulga, while he was at the free-throw line during Saturday night’s contest.

Colorado State issued a statement apologizing for the students’ behavior.

“Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted ‘Russia’ at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community,” the school wrote on Twitter.

“Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State,” the statement concluded.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine one year ago this month. Shulga is from Kiev, where his family still resides, according to Utah State play-by-play voice Scott Garrard.

The “Russia” chant was audible during the CBS Sports Network broadcast of the game.

Shulga, a junior, went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to help Utah State win, 88-79. Shulga had nine points, six assists, and three rebounds in 33 minutes.





Utah State’s Max Shulga (11) during a game against Seattle on Dec. 22, 2022. AP





Utah State’s Max Shulga (11) during a game against SMU on Dec. 23, 2022. AP

Colorado State coach Niko Medved also apologized on Twitter after the game.

“I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga,” Medved wrote. “We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies.”