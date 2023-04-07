Colorado Rockies home game tickets 2023: Schedule, prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The altitudes are high but the ticket prices are low.

This season, Colorado Rockies fans can go to home games at Coors Field for cheap all spring and summer long.

As an added bonus, Bud Black’s team should be fun to watch too.

With a roster featuring hometown heroes Charlie Blackmon, Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon, along with standout stars Kris Bryant, Mike Moustakas, CJ Cron and Jurickson Profar, there’s a lot to like this year.

What we like most all though are those low, low ticket prices.

We’re talking $6 before fees type prices.

As cheap as those tickets are, they’re still not quite as inexpensive as the beautifully priced ballpark beers which will only run you $3.50 per brew according to the Denver Post.

To sweeten the deal even more, the Rockies are giving away tons of freebies this season including pennants, baseball cards, trucker hats, tote bags and Todd Helton jerseys.

Don’t forget the Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant bobbleheads too.

Want to go to go to a game?

Here’s everything you need to know, Rockies fans.

Colorado Rockies 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Rockies home games can be found below.

April

Rockies April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, April 7 vs. the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. $21 Saturday, April 8 vs. the Nationals at 6:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, April 9 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

(30th Anniversary commemorative pennant giveaway) $15 Monday, April 10 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, April 11 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, April 12 vs. the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. $8 Monday, April 17 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $7 Tuesday, April 18 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $6 Wednesday, April 19 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $7 Friday, April 28 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $10 Saturday, April 29 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:10 p.m. $9 Sunday, April 30 vs. the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m. $11

May

Rockies May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, May 2 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, May 3 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Thursday, May 4 vs. the Brewers at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, May 12 vs. the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. $16 Saturday, May 13 vs. the Phillies at 6:10 p.m. $15 Sunday, May 14 vs. the Phillies at 1:10 p.m. $15 Monday, May 15 vs. the Reds at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, May 16 vs. the Reds at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, May 17 vs. the Reds at 1:10 p.m. $9 Monday, May 22 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $11 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $11 Thursday, May 25 vs. the Marlins at 1:10 p.m.

($1 hot dog coupon giveaway) $11 Friday, May 26 vs. the Mets at 6:40 p.m. $16 Saturday, May 27 vs. the Mets at 7:10 p.m. $16 Sunday, May 28 vs. the Mets at 1:10 p.m.

(30th Anniversary baseball card set giveaway) $14

June

Rockies June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, June 6 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, June 7 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $10 Thursday, June 8 vs. the Giants at 1:10 p.m.

($1 hot dog coupon giveaway) $10 Friday, June 9 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $17 Saturday, June 10 vs. the Padres at 1:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, June 11 vs. the Padres at 1:10 p.m.

(30th Anniversary trucker hat giveaway) $15 Friday, June 23 vs. the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $13 Saturday, June 24 vs. the Angels at 7:10 p.m.

(City Connect beach towel giveaway) $19 Sunday, June 25 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m.

(City Connect tote bag giveaway) $16 Tuesday, June 27 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $19 Wednesday, June 28 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $18 Thursday, June 29 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $19 Friday, June 30 vs. the Tigers at 6:10 p.m. $21

July

Rockies July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Saturday, July 1 vs. the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. $26 Sunday, July 2 vs. the Tigers at 1:10 p.m.

(Military Appreciation Day) $16 Friday, July 14 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $36 Saturday, July 15 vs. the Yankees at 6:10 p.m. $42 Sunday, July 16 vs. the Yankees at 1:10 p.m. $37 Tuesday, July 18 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m.

(LED bulb exit giveaway) $17 Wednesday, July 19 vs. the Astros at 1:10 p.m. $16 Friday, July 28 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $18 Saturday, July 29 vs. the Athletics at 6:10 p.m.

(Kris Bryant Jedi bobblehead giveaway) $18 Sunday, July 30 vs, the Athletics at 1:10 p.m.

(30th Anniversary cargo snapback cap giveaway) $11 Monday, July 31 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $10

August

Rockies August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, Aug. 1 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, Aug. 2 vs. the Padres at 1:10 p.m.

(Custom Rockies player baseball card pack giveaway) $9 Monday, Aug. 14 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $11 Tuesday, Aug. 15 vs. the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m. $11 Friday, Aug. 18 vs. the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. $17 Saturday, Aug. 19 vs .the White Sox at 6:10 p.m.

(30th Anniversary Todd Helton jersey giveaway) $19 Sunday, Aug. 20 vs .the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. $12 Monday, Aug. 28 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m. $12 Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m. $12

September and October

Rockies September and October

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 1 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. $11 Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:10 p.m.

(Charlie Blackmon bobblehead giveaway) $11 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $11 Monday, Sept. 11 vs, the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $11 Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs, the Cubs at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, Sept. 13 vs, the Cubs at 1:10 p.m.

($1 hot dog coupon giveaway) $11 Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $10 Friday, Sept. 15 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $9 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. the Giants at 6:10 p.m. $9 Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. the Giants at 1:10 p.m. $10 Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m. $13 Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $14 Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs, the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $14 Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $14 Friday, Sept. 29 vs. the Twins at 6:10 p.m. $17 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. the Twins at 6:10 p.m. $10 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. the Twins at 1:10 p.m. $10

A complete calendar of all Rockies’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Colorado Rockies news

You wouldn’t believe it but 26-year-old Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker is engaged to a pretty big name Hollywood celebrity.

Who’s the lucky lady?

You can find out right here.

For more Rockies news, check out the NY Post’s coverage of the team.

How to watch the Rockies on TV

There are quite a few ways for Rockies fans to see the team on the tube this season.

Your best bets are AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

Make sure to check your local listings before tuning in.

Rockies fans outside of Colorado can watch via MLB.tv.

