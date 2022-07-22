Collin Morikawa plays ‘Instagram boyfriend’ for fiancée Katherine Zhu

Much like Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa is also playing the role of Instagram beau while overseas.

The 25-year-old golfer, who competed in last week’s British Open, jetted to Paris following the tournament for a romantic getaway with fiancée Katherine Zhu, where he put his photography skills to the test.

“Instagram boyfriend reporting for duty @collin_morikawa,” Zhu posted Thursday on her Instagram Story.

Collin Morikawa was dubbed an “Instagram boyfriend” by fiancée Katherine Zhu during a recent trip to Paris. Instagram

Katherine Zhu smiles during her recent trip to Paris with fiancé Collin Morikawa. Instagram

In the scenic snap, Morikawa is seen smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower as he holds what appears to be a phone and charger with Zhu’s Chanel bag across his chest.

Zhu, who got engaged to Morikawa in November 2021, later posted two photos of herself Thursday while dining outdoors, with the golfer presumably behind the camera.

Morikawa, last year’s British Open champ, failed to defend his title while missing the cut, with the Claret Jug ultimately going to Cameron Smith. The world No. 8 also missed the cut at the Scottish Open earlier in the month.

Collin Morikawa plays his shot during the 2022 British Open on July 15, 2022. Getty Images

Katherine Zhu has supported Collin Morikawa at tournaments over the years, including the Ryder Cup last September. Getty Images

“I mean, every club is just not doing what I want and it’s tough when you don’t know where drivers and you don’t know where irons are going,” Morikawa told Sports Illustrated when asked what’s off about his swing. “I’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure it out.”

Despite a recent slump, the two-time major winner is making the most of his time with Zhu, whom he has been dating for five years.

Back in March, Morikawa marked a relationship milestone with Zhu when they celebrated their fifth anniversary together.

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu got engaged in November 2021. Instagram

The couple, here with their dog Koa, has been dating for five years. Instagram

“Happy 5 years together @collin_morikawa,” Zhu wrote on Instagram at the time. “Can’t believe how much we have been through together, from long distance for 2 years to moving in together for the last 3, getting a dog together and now we’re ENGAGED! can’t wait to spend a lifetime together with you!”

The couple is also proud pup parents to a dog named Koa.