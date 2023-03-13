College royalty could be headed to MSG

The blue bloods won’t headline March Madness brackets this year.

But three of them are packed into the middle of the East region, and they could come roaring into Madison Square Garden next weekend.

At one point, the Garden had to wait 53 years in between stints hosting the NCAA Tournament, but for the third time in the past 10 years it’ll return to 33rd Street.

If the top four seeds all advance, Purdue, Marquette, Kansas State and Tennessee will meet in the Sweet 16.

In a stacked quadrant of the bracket, though, teams like Kentucky, Michigan State and Duke could mix up the results.

March 23-26 could be a weekend filled with college basketball blue bloods at the Garden.

Purdue, which clinched the Big Ten title Sunday, would enter with National Player of the Year contender Zach Edey as its focal point.





Kyle Filipowski and Duke could find themselves at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot-4 center has averaged 22.3 points per game and will pose a defensive — and offensive — challenge for any team.

The Golden Eagles could recreate some magic at the Garden after sweeping through the Big East tournament last week, including a win in the title game against Xavier to clinch its first conference championship since joining the league.

Tennessee and Kansas State — the latter with four players from Harlem and Queens — have both spent time in the top 10 of the Associated Press rankings this season, too.

But then comes the intriguing part.

The part where Duke, Michigan State and Kentucky enter with their historic reputations.

The Blue Devils are in their first year of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era yet still won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

They have a blend of youth (Kyle Filipowski) and experience (Jeremy Roach), and have been pegged as a group that could make a deep run as March stretches closer to April.

Michigan State advanced to MSG in 2014 and lost to UConn in the Elite Eight, a Huskies run that brought Big East nostalgia to the Garden.





Michigan State coach Tom Izzo Getty Images

Florida and Wisconsin created an overtime thriller in 2017, with South Carolina then knocking off the Gators to clinch their first Final Four in program history.

This time, a Kentucky versus Michigan State matchup — with Duke possibly awaiting in the Elite Eight — could provide a desirable alternative to the higher seeds advancing.

Those blue bloods, ranked lower than their peak years, still loom large.