College punter Jack Dawson accused of forced pool-cue sodomy

Jack Dawson, a punter for Jacksonville State University, has been arrested for several alleged assaults on former teammates, including one sexual assault.

Dawson previously punted for Troy University in Alabama, and the charges stem from when he was a member of the Trojans in the Fall of 2020.

A Troy Municipal Court official confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser that Dawson was arrested. He faces charges from three alleged incidents. One allegation, from October 2020, is that Dawson “forcibly sodomized his teammate with a pool cue as he was lying on the floor at the Davis Field House, causing bleeding and bruising,” according to the Advertiser.

Dawson was accused of dropping the same teammate onto a pool deck — which caused the victim to sustain a large bruise on his side — in November of 2020.

Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson AP

This teammate, John Haynes, filed a lawsuit against Dawson and three Troy coaches saying that Dawson bullied him and the coaches did nothing to stop it, according to AL.com.

Haynes’ suit alleges he was subject to “verbal harassment, which included sexual statements and homophobic slurs,” plus “molestation and violence.”

“Dawson had snuck up behind him with a pool cue and shoved the point of it up into his anus,” the suit alleges. “Later, John opened the snapchat message and saw it was a video of Dawson shoving the pool cue into his anus as others watched and laughed.”

In the suit, Haynes said he still feels pain — and suffered rectal bleeding for five months.

In December of 2020, Dawson allegedly punched a separate teammate in the face seven times and broke his nose.

Dawson, who is from Australia, left the team after that season and punted for Jacksonville State last year. He is still listed on their roster.

The punter was released on signature bond after turning himself in on Monday, and he has a court date set for Oct. 5.