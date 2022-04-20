College pitcher levels batter after homer run

An angry pitcher quickly turned a college baseball game ugly after giving up a go-ahead home run.

North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips connected on a two-run homer of Weatherford’s Owen Woodward in the sixth inning of Game 1 between the Lone Star State schools on Wednesday. Something didn’t sit well with Woodward and chaos ensued.

As Phillips was rounding the bases, Woodward throws his glove to the ground and charges Phillips as he reaches third base. The pitcher then delivers a full spear, like something out of WWE, driving Philips hard to the ground and his helmet flying from his head in a incident captured in a viral Twitter video.

“Woah, oh my!” the game’s play-by-play announcer can be heard yelling on the video as the NCTC bench cleared to come to Philips’ aid. “Oh no. Oh no. That was out of nowhere.”

Phillips was allowed to complete his run to home plate, pointing to the sky with both hands as he touched the base. While Woodward likely won’t be seeing a baseball field for Weatherford for a while, the two NJCAA teams are scheduled to meet for two more games on Saturday.