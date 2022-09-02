College Football Week 1 betting picks

Commercial Content, 21+



Week 1 of the 2022 college football season continues on Friday night, and while it isn’t the most marquee game on the slate, the Indiana-Illinois battle poses intriguing value from a betting perspective.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Reggie Love runs for a touchdown against Wyoming. Getty Images

Indiana vs. Illinois prediction:

Illinois (+3) over INDIANA (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

I am not sure the right team is favored in this game. But I am quite sure that Memorial Stadium won’t provide much of a boost for the Hoosiers, who went winless in the Big Ten last season and averaged less than 11 points in league games.