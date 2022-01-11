College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after CFP championship

For the first time since 1980, Georgia finishes atop the final poll of the college football season.
The Bulldogs earned their first title in 41 years with a 33-18 victory over No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday. The Bulldogs employed a bend-but-don’t-break strategy against the Crimson Tide, forcing Alabama to settle for three field goals in two trips to the red zone. Alabama finally scored its first touchdown in the fourth quarter following a controversial Stetson Bennett fumble. That put the Tide up 18-13, but it ultimately proved inconsequential.
Bennett responded to the fumble by completing 4 of 4 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns to give Georgia a 26-18 lead in the final minutes. The win was punctuated by a Kelee Ringo 79-yard interception return for touchdown on a would-be game-tying drive by Alabama. The Crimson Tide got another chance at a final touchdown; it ended with a sack of Bryce Young — the fourth of the game — and a turnover on downs as the clock hit zeroes.
Bennett finished the game completing 17 of 26 passes for 244 yards and two scores, while running backs Zamir White and James Cook combined for 161 rushing yards on 19 carries (8.5 yards per carry). Young completed 35 of 57 passes for 369 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. Alabama tight end Cameron Latu led all receivers with 102 yards.
That’s how Georgia took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Here’s how that game — plus the remainder of bowl season, fractured as it was — informed the final college football rankings of the year:
College football rankings for CFP championship
AP Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Points (No. 1 votes)
|W-L
|1
|Georgia
|1,525 (61)
|14-1
|2
|Alabama
|1,464
|13-2
|3
|Michigan
|1,361
|12-2
|4
|Cincinnati
|1,349
|13-1
|5
|Baylor
|1,259
|12-2
|6
|Ohio State
|1,247
|11-2
|7
|Oklahoma State
|1,177
|12-2
|8
|Notre Dame
|1,039
|11-2
|9
|Michigan State
|1,026
|11-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|966
|11-2
|11
|Ole Miss
|926
|10-3
|12
|Utah
|851
|10-4
|13
|Pitt
|741
|11-3
|14
|Clemson
|538
|10-3
|15
|Wake Forest
|533
|11-3
|16
|Louisiana
|517
|13-1
|17
|Houston
|513
|12-2
|18
|Kentucky
|446
|10-3
|19
|BYU
|435
|10-3
|20
|N.C. State
|382
|9-3
|21
|Arkansas
|371
|9-4
|22
|Oregon
|364
|10-4
|23
|Iowa
|171
|10-4
|24
|Utah State
|163
|11-3
|25
|San Diego State
|137
|12-2
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115; Wisconsin 97; Minnesota 47; Purdue 44; UTSA 9; Army 6; Fresno State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Air Force 1; UAB 1.
Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Points (No. 1 votes)
|W-L
|1
|Georgia
|1,550 (62)
|14-1
|2
|Alabama
|1,488
|13-2
|3
|Michigan
|1,398
|12-2
|4
|Cincinnati
|1,346
|13-1
|5
|Ohio State
|1,279
|11-2
|6
|Baylor
|1,275
|12-2
|7
|Oklahoma State
|1,197
|12-2
|8
|Michigan State
|1,066
|11-2
|9
|Notre Dame
|1,028
|11-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|994
|11-2
|11
|Ole Miss
|908
|10-3
|12
|Utah
|877
|10-4
|13
|Pitt
|742
|11-3
|14
|Wake Forest
|609
|11-3
|15
|Kentucky
|592
|10-3
|16
|Clemson
|528
|10-3
|17
|Houston
|510
|12-2
|18
|Louisiana
|502
|13-1
|19
|N.C. State
|453
|9-3
|20
|Arkansas
|354
|9-4
|21
|Oregon
|336
|10-1
|22
|BYU
|284
|10-3
|23
|Iowa
|276
|10-4
|24
|Utah State
|142
|11-3
|25
|Texas A&M
|133
|8-4
Others receiving votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; UTSA 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.