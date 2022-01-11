College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after CFP championship

For the first time since 1980, Georgia finishes atop the final poll of the college football season.

The Bulldogs earned their first title in 41 years with a 33-18 victory over No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday. The Bulldogs employed a bend-but-don’t-break strategy against the Crimson Tide, forcing Alabama to settle for three field goals in two trips to the red zone. Alabama finally scored its first touchdown in the fourth quarter following a controversial Stetson Bennett fumble. That put the Tide up 18-13, but it ultimately proved inconsequential.

MORE: A way-too-early top 25 for 2021

Bennett responded to the fumble by completing 4 of 4 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns to give Georgia a 26-18 lead in the final minutes. The win was punctuated by a Kelee Ringo 79-yard interception return for touchdown on a would-be game-tying drive by Alabama. The Crimson Tide got another chance at a final touchdown; it ended with a sack of Bryce Young — the fourth of the game — and a turnover on downs as the clock hit zeroes.

Bennett finished the game completing 17 of 26 passes for 244 yards and two scores, while running backs Zamir White and James Cook combined for 161 rushing yards on 19 carries (8.5 yards per carry). Young completed 35 of 57 passes for 369 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. Alabama tight end Cameron Latu led all receivers with 102 yards.

That’s how Georgia took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Here’s how that game — plus the remainder of bowl season, fractured as it was — informed the final college football rankings of the year:

MORE: Alabama vs. Georgia final score, results

College football rankings for CFP championship

AP Top 25

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Georgia 1,525 (61) 14-1 2 Alabama 1,464 13-2 3 Michigan 1,361 12-2 4 Cincinnati 1,349 13-1 5 Baylor 1,259 12-2 6 Ohio State 1,247 11-2 7 Oklahoma State 1,177 12-2 8 Notre Dame 1,039 11-2 9 Michigan State 1,026 11-2 10 Oklahoma 966 11-2 11 Ole Miss 926 10-3 12 Utah 851 10-4 13 Pitt 741 11-3 14 Clemson 538 10-3 15 Wake Forest 533 11-3 16 Louisiana 517 13-1 17 Houston 513 12-2 18 Kentucky 446 10-3 19 BYU 435 10-3 20 N.C. State 382 9-3 21 Arkansas 371 9-4 22 Oregon 364 10-4 23 Iowa 171 10-4 24 Utah State 163 11-3 25 San Diego State 137 12-2

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115; Wisconsin 97; Minnesota 47; Purdue 44; UTSA 9; Army 6; Fresno State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Air Force 1; UAB 1.

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Georgia 1,550 (62) 14-1 2 Alabama 1,488 13-2 3 Michigan 1,398 12-2 4 Cincinnati 1,346 13-1 5 Ohio State 1,279 11-2 6 Baylor 1,275 12-2 7 Oklahoma State 1,197 12-2 8 Michigan State 1,066 11-2 9 Notre Dame 1,028 11-2 10 Oklahoma 994 11-2 11 Ole Miss 908 10-3 12 Utah 877 10-4 13 Pitt 742 11-3 14 Wake Forest 609 11-3 15 Kentucky 592 10-3 16 Clemson 528 10-3 17 Houston 510 12-2 18 Louisiana 502 13-1 19 N.C. State 453 9-3 20 Arkansas 354 9-4 21 Oregon 336 10-1 22 BYU 284 10-3 23 Iowa 276 10-4 24 Utah State 142 11-3 25 Texas A&M 133 8-4

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; UTSA 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.