College football signing day tracker 2022: Live updates, top recruits & classes for early signing period

The college football early signing period is here, marking the virtual completion of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

While it’s true some holdouts skipped the 72-hour early signing period in lieu of National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the vast majority of high school recruits chose to end their recruiting process, signing with their preferred teams of choice. Following the early signing period, only 14 top-100 recruits, including six five-star-rated players, have yet to sign (or, at least, have not made their signing public).

The early signing day often sees some major shake-ups in the recruiting cycle, and already on Wednesday, there was some major news in the morning. Jake Johnson, the top tight end in the 2022 class, will join Texas A&M, his high school said. Johnson had previously been an LSU commit, but decommitted at the same time his brother, quarterback Max Johnson, announed that he would be leaving the Tigers. Will Max Johnson now join his brother with the Aggies?

And another major recruit reportedly joined a football program. Days after Quinn Ewers left Ohio State for the Longhorns, four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks has reportedly decommitted from the Buckeyes and joined the Texas 2022 recruiting class, according to The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman.

With that, Sporting News breaks down everything you need to know about the early signing period, including player and signing class rankings, as well as where each recruit will continue their football careers:

Nation’s top recruit to Jackson State

Deion Sanders has landed the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

Cornerback Travis Hunter Jr., listed by 247Sports Composite Rankings as the nation’s top prospect in 2022, announced that he has flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State.

Sanders, a former Florida State corner himself, coached the Tigers to a SWAC East division title and conference title behind an 11-1 record and perfect 8-0 record. He has already made plenty of waves in recruiting circles as the HBCU ranked as the No. 55 recruiting class in the nation based on 247Sports Composite Team rankings for the 2021 class.

Hunter certainly sounded ready to make headlines this morning.

Texas flips two Big Ten commits

The Longhorns are making a run at some of the Big Ten’s top talent. After landing Ewers in a transer, Texas has also flipped four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks. The team account retweeted the following at his decision to join the Longhorns.

Brooks is listed as the No. 59 recruit in the 2022 class, and the No. 8 cornerback by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

But Brooks wasn’t the only Big Ten recruit to flip on Wednesday. Edge-rusher Ethan Burke announced that he was flipping from Michigan to Texas. 247Sports Composite Rankings currently lists the three-star recruit as the No. 601 prospect in the nation and the No. 38 player at his position.

Texas A&M lands top tight end

Johnson hasn’t officially signed as of yet, but his high school indicates that he is ready to put pen to paper.

247Sports Composite Rankings has Johnson listed as a four-star recruit, the No. 83 recruit in the class, and the top tight end.

His brother, Max Johnson, is listed by 247Sports as the No. 12 transfer currently in the portal. He and his brother were both set to be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, next year, and both announced that wouldn’t be the case at the same time, indicating a move together could be in the works. Last year, Johnson completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions in his second year with the Tigers.

National Signing Day: Top-100 commits from early signing period

Player ratings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.

Player (Position rank) Star ranking Signed with
1. Travis Hunter (No. 1 CB) 5-star Jackson State
2. Walter Nolen (No. 1 DL) 5-star Texas A&M
3. Luther Burden (No. 1 WR) 5-star Mizzou
4. Travis Shaw (No. 2 DL) 5-star UNC
5. Harold Perkins (No. 1 LB) 5-star  
6. Evan Stewart (No. 2 WR) 5-star Texas A&M
7. Domani Jackson (No. 2 CB) 5-star USC
8. Jeremiah Alexander (No. 1 EDGE) 5-star Alabama
9. Shemar Stewart (No. 3 DL) 5-star  
10. Devon Campbell (No. 1 IOL) 5-star  
11. Zach Rice (No. 1 OT) 5-star UNC
12. C.J. Hicks (No. 2 LB) 5-star Ohio State
13. Sonny Styles (No. 1 S) 5-star Ohio State
14. Malaki Starks (No. 1 ATH) 5-star Georgia
15. Kelvin Banks (No. 2 OT) 5-star Texas
16. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 4 DL) 5-star Texas A&M
17. Denver Harris (No. 3 CB) 5-star  
18. Cade Klubnik (No. 1 QB) 5-star Clemson
19. Conner Weigman (No. 2 QB) 5-star Texas A&M
20. Will Johnson (No. 3 CB) 5-star Michigan
21. Jaheim Singletary (No. 5 CB) 5-star Georgia
22. Marvin Jones Jr. (No. 2 EDGE) 5-star Georgia
23. Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 3 OT) 5-star  
24. Ty Simpson (No. 3 QB) 5-star Alabama
25. Kiyaunta Goodwin (No. 4 OT) 5-star  
26. Mykel Williams (No. 5 DL) 5-star Georgia
27. Drew Allar (No. 4 QB) 5-star Penn State
28. Kamari Wilson (No. 2 S) 5-star Florida
29. Daylen Everette (No. 5 CB) 5-star Georgia
30. Emmanuel Henderson (No. 1 RB) 5-star Alabama
31. Sam McCall (No. 3 S) 5-star Florida State
32. Will Campbell (No. 5 OT) 5-star LSU
33. Raleek Brown (No. 2 RB) 5-star USC
34. Walker Howard (No. 4 QB) 5-star LSU
35. Jaylen Sneed (No. 3 LB) 5-star Notre Dame
36. Jacoby Mathews (No. 4 S) 4-star  
37. Enai White (No. 3 EDGE) 4-star Texas A&M
38. Omari Abor (No. 3 EDGE) 4-star  
39. Jeadyn Lukus (No. 7 CB) 4-star Clemson
40. Earnest Greene (No. 2 IOL) 4-star  
41. Jalon Walker (No. 4 LB) 4-star Georgia
42. Bear Alexander (No. 6 DL) 4-star Georgia
43. Shazz Preston (No. 3 WR) 4-star Alabama
44. Kevin Coleman (No. 4 WR) 4-star  
45. Xavier Nwankpa (No. 5 S) 4-star Iowa
46. Tetairoa McMillan (No. 5 WR) 4-star  
47. Zion Branch (No. 6 S) 4-star USC
48. Branson Robinson (No. 3 RB) 4-star Georgia
49. Nicholas Singleton (No. 4 RB) 4-star Penn State
50. Anthony Lucas (No. 7 DL) 4-star Texas A&M
51. Tyler Booker (No. 6 OT) 4-star Alabama
52. Kaden Saunders (No. 6 WR) 4-star Penn State
53. Devin Brown (No. 6 QB) 4-star Ohio State
54. Elijah Pritchett (No. 7 OT) 4-star Alabama
55. Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 8 DL) 4-star Penn State
56. Bryce Anderson (No. 7 S) 4-star Texas A&M
57. Shawn Murphy (No. 5 LB) 4-star Alabama
58. Dasan McCullough (No. 5 EDGE) 4-star Indiana
59. Terrance Brooks (No. 8 CB) 4-star Texas
60. Jaheim Oatis (No. 9 DL) 4-star Alabama
61. Gabe Powers (No. 6 LB) 4-star Ohio State
62. Chris Marshall (No. 7 WR) 4-star Texas A&M
63. Cyrus Moss (No. 6 EDGE) 4-star  
64. Shemar James (No. 7 LB) 4-star Alabama
65. Andre Greene Jr. (No. 8 WR) 4-star UNC
66. Malick Sylla (No. 10 DL) 4-star Texas A&M
67. Gunner Stockton (No. 7 QB) 4-star Georgia
68. Caleb Burton (No. 9 WR) 4-star Ohio State
69. Deyon Bouie (No. 8 S) 4-star Texas A&M
70. Kenyatta Jackson (No. 7 EDGE) 4-star Ohio State
71. David Bailey (No. 8 EDGE) 4-star Stanford
72. Kaleb Brown (No. 10 WR) 4-star Ohio State
73. Gavin Sawchuk (No. 5 RB) 4-star Oklahoma
74. Khurtiss Perry (No. 11 DL) 4-star Alabama
75. Joe Brunner (No. 8 OT) 4-star Wisconsin
76. C.J. Williams (No. 11 WR) 4-star  
77. Toriano Pride (No. 9 CB) 4-star Clemson
78. Jihaad Campbell (No. 9 EDGE) 4-star Alabama
79. Derrick Moore (No. 12 DL) 4-star Michigan
80. PJ Williams (No. 9 OT) 4-star Texas A&M
81. Gentry WIlliams (No. 10 CB) 4-star  
82. Brenen Thompson (No. 12 WR) 4-star Texas
83. Jake Johnson (No. 1 TE) 4-star Texas A&M
84. Nyjalik Kelly (No. 13 DL) 4-star Miami
85. Le’Veon Moss (No. 6 RB) 4-star Texas A&M
86. Isaiah Bond (No. 2 ATH) 4-star Alabama
87. Kendrick Law (No. 3 ATH) 4-star Alabama
88. Caden Curry (No. 14 DL) 4-star Ohio State
89. Oscar Delp (No. 2 TE) 4-star Georgia
90. Julian Humphrey (No. 11 CB) 4-star Georgia
91. Kam Dewberry (No. 3 IOL) 4-star Texas A&M
92. Quency Wiggins (No. 1 DL) 4-star LSU
93. Azareyeh Thomas (No. 4 ATH) 4-star Florida State
94. Keon Sabb (No. 9 S) 4-star Michigan
95. Talyn Shettron (No. 13 WR) 4-star Oklahoma State
96. Aaron Anderson (No. 14 WR) 4-star Alabama
97. Jamarion Miller (No. 7 RB) 4-star Alabama
98. Jaleel Skinner (No. 3 TE) 4-star Miami
99. Aaron Graves (No. 16 DL) 4-star Iowa
100. Chris McClellan (No. 17 DL) 4-star Florida

National Signing Day: Top 10 classes from early signing period

Team ratings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.

Rank (Conference rank) Commits 5-stars Top-100 4-stars Points
1. Texas A&M (No. 1 SEC) 26 4 14 19 321.38
2. Alabama (No. 2 SEC) 24 3 14 19 317.45
3. Georgia (No. 3 SEC) 26 5 11 14 311.96
4. Ohio State (No. 1 Big Ten) 18 2 8 14 289.58
5. Texas (No. 1 Big 12) 27 1 3 17 281.97
6. Penn State (No. 2 Big Ten) 24 1 4 15 276.81
7. Notre Dame (No. 1 Independent) 21 1 1 16 271.23
8. North Carolina (No. 1 ACC) 17 2 3 9 259.42
9. Michigan (No. 3 Big Ten) 23 1 3 10 258.69
10. Oklahoma (No. 1 Big 12) 15 0 1 12 238.32

