The bowl season continues to wind down, and there will be several high-profile games played on Tuesday’s slate of matchups.

The first matchup will come in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with AAC runner-up Houston taking on Auburn in a noon clash. Louisville and its dynamic offense will play next against the top-five defense of Air Force in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl right after that game.

It will be all Power Five teams the remainder of the evening on Tuesday. Mississippi State and Texas Tech kick off in the AutoZone Liberty bowl before UCLA and NC State play in the San Diego County Union Holiday Bowl. The slate of games ends with West Virginia playing Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Interested in watching college football action?

College football schedule: What games are on today?

Here is the full schedule for Tuesday’s bowl games with information on how to watch each game live.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV channel TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Houston vs. Auburn Noon ESPN, Sling TV SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m. ESPN, Sling TV AutoZone Liberty Bowl Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 6:45 p.m. ESPN, Sling TV San Diego County Union Holiday Bowl UCLA vs. NC State 8 p.m. Fox, Sling TV Guaranteed Rate Bowl West Virginia vs. Minnesota 10:15 p.m. ESPN, Sling TV

Houston vs. Auburn

An AAC team will be taking on an SEC team in a bowl game, though this matchup will not be in the College Football Playoff. No. 21 Houston lost the title game 35-20 to No. 4 Cincinnati, and will now head to a bowl game against Auburn. Expect a low scoring game as neither boasted high-octane offenses during the season, with Houston ranked 57th among FBS teams with 415.1 yards per game and Auburn checking in at No. 63 at 405.4. The Tigers will be without quarterback Bo Nix, who has a broken ankle and had previously announced his intentions to transfer to Oregon. The Cougars’ defense ranked sixth in the nation in yards per game allowed at just 298.4.

Air Force vs. Louisville

This will be a clash of strength vs. strength. Air Force has been a top-notch defense this season, ranking fifth in fewest yards allowed per game at 289, with their rushing defense having performed especially well, allowing only 95.3 rushing yards per game. Louisville, on the other hand, has been one of the nation’s best offenses, ranking 19th in total yards per game (450.3) and 21st in rushing yards per game (211.3). Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham has been a dangerous dual-threat option, having 2,734 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and only six picks, while rushing 161 times for 968 yards and 19 touchdowns. Air Force, the No. 1 rushing offense in the country, runs a triple-option attack, headlined by running back Brad Roberts, who has 1,284 yards on 279 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

It has been a strange season for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders fired their head coach midway through the year and will be coached in the bowl game by an interim coach, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who has already accepted a new position to coach at Louisiana Tech. They’ve also had three quarterbacks pass for at least 800 yards. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have had a huge season from Will Rogers under center as the sophomore has completed 75.1 percent of his passes with 35 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 4,451 passing yards, the second-most in the nation.

UCLA vs. NC State

This game has the potential to deliver some fireworks. The Bruins are averaging the 16th-most points per game at 36.5 while the Wolfpack rank 29th at 33.1. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has passed for 2,409 yards with 21 touchdowns and six picks, while NC State QB Devin Leary has thrown for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. NC State’s defense has also stood out this season, having allowed the 21st-fewest yards per game at 330.8, while UCLA ranks 71st at 384.4.

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

The day of bowl game action winds down with a showdown between Big 12 and Big Ten foes. The Mountaineers have been carried by their running back, senior Leddie Brown, who has taken 223 handoffs for 1,065 yards and scored 13 times on the ground, while catching 36 passes for 217 yards and another score. West Virginia will have to contend with a Golden Gopher defense that ranks No. 4 in the nation in total yards allowed per game (284.8).

How to watch, live stream college football games

Each of the bowl games will be broadcast on national television, with the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl set to be broadcast on Fox, and all the other games scheduled to be carried by ESPN. Fans can stream the games on Sling TV or on WatchESPN for any of the ESPN games.