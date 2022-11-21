College football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 12

The Post’s college football rankings and Heisman watch following Week 12.

1. Georgia (11-0) (Last week: 1)

Georgia’s defense has allowed nine points in the first quarter all season, spearheading the undefeated Bulldogs’ dominant season.

2. Ohio State (11-0) (2)

Everything — the Big Ten East title, a spot in the playoff, bragging rights — will be on the line in Columbus on Saturday.

3. Michigan (11-0) (3)

Blake Corum didn’t suffer any structural damage to his left knee in the narrow win over Illinois, but it was bad enough to knock him out of the game. Michigan can’t beat Ohio State unless the Heisman Trophy candidate is right.

Blake Corum USA TODAY Sports

4. TCU (11-0) (4)

This feels like a team of destiny, a group that finds a way to win no matter the circumstances. TCU’s latest dramatics came on Saturday, when it needed a Griffin Kell 40-yard field goal as time expired to survive Baylor.

5. LSU (9-2) (6)

Jayden Daniels’ remarkable season continued Saturday night, with 408 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of UAB that kept LSU in the hunt for the playoff.

6. USC (10-1) (7)

After getting torched for weeks, and getting shredded most of Saturday night, USC’s defense finally made a stand. Korey Foreman’s interception of Dorian Thompson-Robinson deep into the fourth quarter, as UCLA was driving for the game-winning touchdown, kept the Trojans’ very real playoff hopes alive.

7. Alabama (9-2) (8)

Auburn is in the market for a new coach and is playing out the string in what has been a dismal year. Alabama has been all but eliminated from the playoff. Saturday’s Iron Bowl has rarely had less hype and excitement.

8. Oregon (9-2) (10)

The playoff may be out of the question, but the Ducks can still win the Pac-12 and reach the Rose Bowl by winning out after knocking off Utah at home Saturday night.

Caleb Williams Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

9. Clemson (10-1) (NR)

South Carolina’s stunning blowout of Tennessee gives the Tigers a quality non-conference opponent for their résumé. That only matters if Clemson can beat its in-state rival, no guarantee after what we saw from the Gamecocks this weekend.

10. Penn State (9-2) (NR)

It’s been the typical Penn State season under James Franklin: Losses to Michigan and Ohio State, but strong results otherwise. It will at least mean a solid bowl game.

Dropped out: Tennessee (9-2) and Utah (8-3)

Heisman Watch (in predicted order)

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Our Heisman Trophy leader was terrific again under the microscope, throwing for 470 yards and producing three touchdowns as USC held off UCLA in a 48-45 classic that locked up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The sophomore has only seven passing touchdowns in the last four games, coinciding with Ohio State’s uneven play of late. He’s picked the wrong time to hit a rough patch.

C.J. Stroud Getty Images

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Before suffering a left knee injury, Corum ran for 108 yards and a touchdown Saturday, his eighth straight game over 100 yards with at least one rushing score.

QB Max Duggan, TCU

The senior, who was supposed to be the backup this year, is now two wins away from sending TCU to the playoff after leading the Horned Frogs to another frantic comeback. He just might be the best story in all of college football, putting together a brilliant season nobody could’ve seen coming.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker suffered a torn ACL late in the loss to South Carolina. He deserved better after leading Tennessee back to national relevance.