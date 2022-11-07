College football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 10

The Post’s college football rankings and Heisman watch following Week 10.

1. Georgia (9-0) (Last week: 1)

It was too easy. The Game of the Year was a showcase for Georgia, a dominant and one-sided victory over Tennessee that wasn’t as close as the 27-13 score indicated.

2. Ohio State (9-0) (3)

The good news for the Buckeyes: Their opponent on Saturday, one-win Northwestern, was incapable of taking advantage of their “D” game. Much better will be needed in three weeks against Michigan.

3. Michigan (9-0) (4)

Like Ohio State, Michigan played pedestrian-at-best football on Saturday. That the Wolverines still covered the 26.5-point spread spoke volumes of Rutgers.

4. TCU (9-0) (7)

Each of the Horned Frogs’ last five games have been decided by 10 points or less, and they have trailed in the second half in four of them. TCU has mastered the art of survival thus far.

5. Oregon (8-1) (8)

Suddenly, after losses by Clemson and Alabama, the PAC-12’s path to the playoff is clear, and Oregon is its best shot after yet another dominant performance, this time a 39-point rout of Colorado.

6. Tennessee (8-1) (2)

It’s all about waiting and hoping now for the Volunteers. They aren’t going to win the SEC East after that ugly loss at Georgia, and have three punching bags — Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt — the rest of the way.

7. LSU (7-2) (NR)

Brian Kelly beat Nick Saban for the first time in three meetings, and he did it with a gutsy decision to go for two in overtime. His first season in The Bayou has been a smashing success, one that should end with an SEC West crown barring a slipup at Arkansas or Texas A&M.

8. USC (8-1) (9)

Another offensive explosion saved USC from its defenseless defense in a closer-than-it-should’ve-been win over California. But the Trojans won’t reach the PAC-12 title game — they will have to beat UCLA to get there — without some improvement from this porous unit.

9. Ole Miss (9-1) (10)

An SEC West title remains within reach if Ole Miss wins out and LSU loses once more. That will be motivation enough on Saturday as Alabama comes to Oxford.

10. Alabama (7-2) (6)

Everyone’s preseason favorite was all but eliminated from the playoff by LSU on Saturday night, a stunning turn for a team that was supposed to moonwalk to the final four.

New: LSU (7-2)

Dropped out: Clemson (8-1)

Heisman Watch (in alphabetical order)

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

The junior ran for 109 yards in the win at Rutgers, and it was his lowest total since Sept. 17. He’s been that consistent for two months.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker threw for a season-low 195 yards and no touchdowns in the loss at Georgia, a dismal performance that may cost him the Heisman.

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Heavy winds certainly contributed to his career-worst 76-yard passing effort in the win over Northwestern. He can pile up big numbers the next two weeks against Indiana and Maryland, but Stroud’s shot at winning the Heisman will be tied to how he performs in The Game on Thanksgiving weekend against Michigan.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

That’s now four games of at least 300 yards passing and four touchdowns for Williams, who at least deserves an invite to New York City as one of the Heisman finalists.

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

In Alabama’s two losses, Young has thrown for 785 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s done his job, but the defense, shredded for 84 points in those setbacks, has not.