College Football Playoff bracket: Georgia-Ohio State, Michigan-TCU

The College Football Playoff will not begin with a Michigan-Ohio State rematch after all.

TCU, unranked at the start of the season, stayed at No. 3, despite its overtime loss to Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 title game, it was announced Sunday afternoon as the four team playoff pairings were chosen.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will face off in a blockbuster semifinal in the Peach Bowl, while TCU will meet No. 2 Michigan in the other matchup in the Fiesta Bowl. Ryan Day’s team could get back two of its most explosive offensive players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who both missed the Michigan loss last weekend.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during a game against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates during the team’s SEC Championship win over LSU on Dec. 3, 2022. Getty Images

Just last Saturday, the Wolverines hammered the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus. The result was supposed to end Ohio State’s playoff hopes, but that was before USC was mauled by Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night, opening the door for the Buckeyes.

In the final rankings, Alabama finished fifth, followed by Tennessee at No. 6. There was some thought that the Crimson Tide could sneak in, but their two losses and lack of a major win was too much to overcome. A two-loss team has never been selected to the playoff.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State on Dec. 3, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws during the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue on Dec. 3, 2022. Getty Images

The two semifinal games will be placed on Dec. 31. The winners will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 9.