College Football odds and picks today

The first full week of college football kicks off on Thursday with a crucial game in the Big Ten between Penn State and Purdue. Oddsmakers have set the Boilermakers as a 3-point home ’dog, but I believe the wrong team is favored in this matchup.

I bet Purdue +700 to win the Big Ten West, and one of the main reasons for the wager is the Boilermakers have one of the conference’s top quarterbacks in Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns and led an offense that finished second to only Ohio State in the Big Ten last season.

On defense, the Boilermakers lose two key players in DE George Karlaftis and LB Jaylan Alexander, but return nine starters from a unit that ranked 34th in scoring and 48th overall. Despite the departures, I think Purdue can be even better defensively this season.

Aidan O'Connell AP



Penn State still has talent, but this is a program in flux — especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the Nittany Lions ranked 90th in scoring, 118th in rushing and 82nd in total offense a year ago. Offensive line issues and inconsistent quarterback play from Sean Clifford plagued Penn State, and I’m not sold that those issues are fixed heading into Week 1.

The Nittany Lions lost six of their last eight games in 2021 and face an undervalued Purdue team coming off an encouraging 9-4 campaign. I’ll take the points.

The play: Purdue +3.5 (BetMGM)