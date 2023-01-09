College football national championship game total pick

Commercial Content 21+



TCU is just one win away from writing one of the great long shot stories in sports history.

In fact, should the TCU Horned Frogs upset Georgia in the National Championship, they would become the biggest underdog to win the title in the College Football Playoff Era, and it wouldn’t be close.

According to Sports Odds History, the 2010 Auburn Tigers were the biggest longshot ever to win the National Championship. Auburn was 50/1 when the season started. TCU was 200/1 when the season started and was still that high as late as Week 6.

Do the Horned Frogs have one more upset in them? The National Championship is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.



TCU vs. Georgia odds, prediction

Although it wasn’t the betting favorite to start the season, Georgia’s national title odds were in the single digits all year and only got shorter as the season progressed. It became clear pretty quickly that the Bulldogs were the country’s best team in an unusually wide-open season.

When the dust settled, Georgia was 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. The Bulldogs’ betting splits were not as impressive, though, as they finished 7-7 against the spread.

TCU, meanwhile, has been a money-printing machine in 2022, going 10-3-1 against the number. That number could have been more impressive, too, as the Horned Frogs missed the point spread by a total of seven points in the three games they didn’t cover (Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas State).

The Horned Frogs showed what made them such a dangerous underdog last weekend against Michigan. Offensively, TCU is able to score from anywhere at any time, which means they’re never really out of a game and are a threat to run away from you quickly. On the season, the Horned Frogs ranked as the 25th-most explosive rushing offense and the eighth-most explosive passing offense.

A lot of that explosiveness has to do with quarterback Max Duggan’s ability to move the ball under pressure and the brilliance of his favorite target, Quentin Johnson, who may be the first wide receiver selected at the NFL Draft.

But as explosive as this TCU offense is, there are questions about whether or not it can be methodical if Georgia is able to get it off-script. The Horned Frogs reliance on the big play has worked out so far, but overall they ranked just 66th in passing success rate. Georgia’s defense, on the other hand, ranked eighth in passing success rate and was the 17th-best coverage team in the country, per Pro Football Focus.

TCU’s rushing attack could also find it a tough day at the office against a unit that ranked fifth in rushing success rate and line yards this season.

TCU’s defense was able to do just enough against Michigan, but they’ll be going up against a much stronger opponent on Monday night. The Bulldogs boasted the nation’s best passing success rate, but they were also 10th in rushing success rate and finishing drives.

When Georgia gets into scoring position, they find paydirt more often than not. Defensively, there are few teams better at denying teams the endzone than the Bulldogs, who rank third overall in finishing drives.

In terms of tactics, you’d have to expect that Georgia will want to keep the ball on the ground against a defense that ranked 80th in rushing success rate this season. By doing that, the Bulldogs can string together long drives that should wear out the TCU defense, all the while keeping the Horned Frogs’ explosive offense off the field.

Laying 13.5 points against an explosive offense is a big number, but at the same time it’s pretty easy to see a path to a rout for the Bulldogs in this matchup. Instead, bettors can find value on the Under 63.5.

TCU is coming off a 51-point performance against Michigan, but two of those scores came from the defense in a wild game. That performance is inflating the total and all bets related to it on Monday night.

TCU vs. Georgia pick

Under 63.5 points (BetMGM)