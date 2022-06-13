College football futures: Examining Heisman Trophy favorites

Commercial Content 21+

While we’re still a ways away from the start of the college football season, it’s never too late to add futures to your portfolio as the calendar moves closer to the start of the season with each passing day.

One market that generates a lot of interest is which player will win the Heisman Trophy. I break down my three favorite Heisman bets heading into the season.

CJ Stroud, QB Ohio State (+250)

Betting on CJ Stroud to win the Heisman is directly correlated to my Ohio State to win the national championship futures wager (+800) I grabbed as soon as the numbers were released. Ohio State will be in the top two all season, if not No. 1, for most of it.

While Stroud doesn’t necessarily check all of the historic boxes, I believe he will overcome it with a strong performance this season with familiar faces in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba joining him.

If we see him perform at the level he did in the Rose Bowl (573 yards and six touchdowns), while running an offense that averages over 40 points per game since 2017, then expect Stroud to be the first Ohio State player to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006.

Will Anderson, LB Alabama (50/1)

The only school that can rival Ohio State in terms of overall talent this season is Alabama.

While Bama’s success will fall on the shoulders of last year’s Heisman winner Bryce Young, I can’t pull the trigger on him, as we have had just one back-to-back Heisman winner ever in Archie Griffin, who won in 1974 and 1975.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson AP

Anderson was arguably one of the biggest Heisman finalist snubs last season, falling behind Young, Stroud, Aidan Hutchinson and Kenny Pickett.

After leading the nation in sacks at 17.5 and tackles for a loss at 34.5, Anderson will continue to wreak Havoc in opposing backfields en route to potentially being the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

While I avoided Young because of historical reasons, I’m also well aware that only two defensive players have won the Heisman. However, Anderson is a generational talent and will be a big reason for Alabama’s potential success.

While Young will need to get acquainted with his new offense, Anderson will be leading a unit that brings back 76 percent in defensive TARP, an impressive number for an elite school.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba AP

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Ohio State (60/1)

I normally wouldn’t bat an eye at any offensive position other than quarterback for the Heisman, but I just can’t help but secure my Stroud wager by taking a flier on his No. 1 target.

Smith-Njigba has a real chance of becoming the second receiver to win the award in the last three years after Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won it in 2020 with a 1,856-yard and 23-touchdown performance.

Already considered one of the best receivers in the country, Smith-Njigba really pulled ahead of the pack by finishing last season with five games of 100 yards or more and concluded it with a Rose Bowl performance of 347 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s undervalued at 60/1.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising Getty Images

Cam Rising, QB Utah (80/1)

Rising took the reins of Utah’s offense three games into the season and didn’t disappoint, throwing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 63.8 percent completion percentage.

With a 73 percent offensive TARP mark for a unit that finished top 20 in Success Rate, Finishing Drives and Havoc Allowed, Utah possesses the offense to compete with the rest of the conference to repeat as champions.

Action Network’s Collin Wilson has Utah projected at 10.6 wins heading into this season. Should Utah finish 11-1 or better and win the conference, we could see the Utes make the College Football Playoff. If they can pull that off, you can expect to see Rising as a Heisman finalist at 80/1.