College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every FBS bowl game in 2021-22

It’s bowl season, folks.

Following conference championship weekend, the only thing that remains to be parsed out through the remainder of the 2021 season is what teams go bowling, and where. That includes, of course, the New Year’s Day 6 bowls, College Football Playoff semifinals and the CFP national championship game.

This year there are a record-42 bowl games (not including the national championship) which stands to create several highly intriguing matchups. Among those include ranked matchups between No. 14 Oregon and No. 16 Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl); No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (Gator Bowl); and No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky (Citrus Bowl). Other interesting matchups include the all-Carolina meeting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and a Mike Leach reunion with his former Texas Tech team in the Liberty Bowl.

Sporting News has you covered on how to watch all those games and more. With that, here’s the entire 2021-22 bowl season schedule:

College football bowl schedule 2021-22

Friday, Dec. 17

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo Noon ESPN Cure Bowl Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 18

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky vs. App State 11 a.m. ESPN New Mexico Bowl Fresno State vs. UTEP 2:15 p.m. ESPN Independence Bowl No. 13 BYU vs. UAB 3:30 p.m. ABC LendingTree Bowl Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan 5:45 p.m. ESPN LA Bowl Utah State vs. Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ABC New Orleans Bowl No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Monday, Dec. 20

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Myrtle Beach Bowl Tulsa vs. Old Dominion 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m. ESPN Frisco Bowl No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Armed Forces Bowl Army vs. Missouri 8 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 23

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Gasparilla Bowl UCF vs. Florida 7 p.m. ESPN Frisco Football Classic North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Dec. 24

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Hawai'i Bowl Memphis vs. Hawai'i 8 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 25

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Camellia Bowl Ball State vs. Georgia State 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, Dec. 27

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Quick Lane Bowl Western Michigan vs. Nevada 11 a.m. ESPN Military Bowl ECU vs. Boston College 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Birmingham Bowl No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn Noon ESPN First Responder Bowl Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m. ESPN Liberty Bowl Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State 6:45 p.m. ESPN SDCCU Holiday Bowl No. 18 N.C. State vs. UCLA 8 p.m. Fox Guaranteed Rate Bowl West Virginia vs. Minnesota 10:15 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Fenway Bowl SMU vs. Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN Pinstripe Bowl Virginia Tech vs. Maryland 2:15 p.m. ESPN Cheez-It Bowl No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m. ESPN Alamo Bowl No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Duke's Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m. ESPN Music City Bowl Tennessee vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m. ESPN Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin vs. Arizona State 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Dec. 31

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Gator Bowl No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN Sun Bowl Washington State vs. Miami Noon p.m. CBS

Saturday, Jan. 1

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Outback Bowl No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State Noon ESPN2 Citrus Bowl No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky 1 p.m. ABC Arizona Bowl Boise State vs. Central Michigan 2 p.m. Barstool

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Texas Bowl Kansas State vs. LSU 9 p.m. ESPN

New Year’s Day 6 bowls

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET) TV Dec. 30 Peach Bowl No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pitt 7 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Game No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah 5 p.m. ESPN Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss 8:45 p.m. ESPN

College Football Playoff schedule