College football bowl cancellations: Updated list of games canceled by COVID-19 for 2021-22

The college football season has been cut short for a number of teams.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the world this winter, several bowl games have been called off as a result of spiking case counts on various teams.

For some bowl games, teams have been able to find a replacement opponent to allow the matchup to continue. That was the case in the Gator Bowl, after Texas A&M had to withdraw from the matchup. Rutgers stepped up to fill the matchup to face Wake Forest in the game.

Sporting News will be tracking bowl game cancellations this postseason:

College football bowl games canceled by COVID-19

There have been a number of bowl games canceled due to COVID-19. Here’s a rundown of the ones that have been called off so far in the 2021-22 bowl season.

Dec. 24: Hawai’i Bowl — Hawai’i vs. Memphis

Dec. 27: Military Bowl — Boston College vs. East Carolina

Dec. 29: Fenway Bowl — Virginia vs. SMU

So far, three bowl games have already been outright canceled.

Despite the withdrawal of Miami from the Sun Bowl, Washington State is reportedly still looking for an opponent in the game. However, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports that none of the three teams that lost their bowl game due to opposition COVID-19 outbreaks — Memphis, East Carolina and SMU — will fill that vacancy.

Sun Bowl still seeking replacement as of Sunday night for Miami, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. However, it won’t be Memphis, SMU or East Carolina, the 3 teams impacted by canceled bowls. Each program said their seasons were done after their respective bowls were recently canceled — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 27, 2021

The Sun Bowl is scheduled for Friday. McMurphy reported it is unknown if the team will be able to find a replacement.