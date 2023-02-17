College basketball prediction: Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton

Commercial content 21+.



You won’t find any NBA games to bet on Friday. You won’t find any Top-25 matchups on the college basketball slate, either. But if you dig deep enough, you just may find some value on Dayton, which is hitting its stride down the stretch after a slow start to the season.

The Flyers were sitting at just 5-5 in early December after a 28-point road loss to Virginia Tech. Since then, they’ve won 12 of 16 games behind one of the best defenses in the country: Dayton ranks in the top 10 in opponent effective field-goal percentage (44.8 percent) and 3-point percentage (28.5 percent) and has one of the tallest frontcourts in the country.



Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton prediction: Dayton -7 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)

That’s worked like a charm for two months now: Dayton has allowed 62 or more points just five times in that 16-game stretch, with four coming in losses. The lone exception was an 85-81 overtime win on Jan. 31 over Friday’s opponent Loyola Chicago, which went crazy from 3-point land (13 of 25).

That was one of just three times all year the Ramblers have shot 50 percent or better from deep, a key reason why this team has dropped 11 of its last 14 games. The other? A propensity for turnovers: Loyola Chicago coughs it up on 23.1 percent of its possessions, which ranks among the worst marks in the entire country.

That’s just about the only weakness of this Dayton defense, which ranks in the top 50 in adjusted efficiency despite forcing very few turnovers. With the Ramblers doing that on their own, that should spell an easy victory for the Flyers.

