College basketball picks, predictions for Wednesday, Mar. 1

If you were following our college basketball picks against the spread on Tuesday, you were in for a world of hurt that night in dramatically different ways.

On one hand, Clemson (+6.5) fouled late to lose by exactly seven points in a game it really should have covered.

On the other hand, Indiana (-5.5) got run off the floor in a 22-point home loss to Iowa. Yikes.

Alas, we’re wiping the slate clean and looking ahead to Wednesday, which features 11 ranked teams across nine matchups in a jam-packed day of college hoops.

Here are a pair of our favorite bets to make, with odds courtesy of FanDuel:



CBB Wednesday odds and picks

(via FanDuel)

Pittsburgh -3.5 @ Notre Dame

TCU -2.5 vs. Texas

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh prediction and analysis

7 p.m. ET

When will Pittsburgh finally get some respect in the betting community?

The Panthers boast the nation’s best ATS record (20-8-1) and have outscored teams by 6.4 points per game in ACC play, but oddsmakers are still discounting them here against one of the worst teams in the conference.

If that feels harsh, consider that Notre Dame has lost 16 of its 18 conference games by 5.4 points per contest – with 11 of those 16 losses coming by at least four points.

It doesn’t help that the Fighting Irish are atrocious at generating extra possessions, forcing their so-so offense and shoddy interior defense into a no-win situation game after game.

I’d expect the volume discrepancy to work against them once again vs. Pittsburgh, which owns one of the best 3-point offenses in the country and has won eight of its last nine games by an average of 11.5 points.

This one shouldn’t be close, either.

Guard Shahada Wells #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs handles the ball

TCU vs. Texas prediction and analysis

9 p.m. ET

I love this TCU team, which doesn’t have the sharpest resume on paper but has looked like one of the best teams in the country when its stars are on the court.

The Horned Frogs were 16-4 with a top-15 net efficiency before the injury to leading scorer Mike Miles (18 PPG), which sent his team into a 1-5 spiral.

Since his return on Feb. 18, TCU has gone 2-1 with a blowout win over Oklahoma State, a close loss to Kansas, and a narrow victory over pesky Texas Tech.





Arterio Morris #2 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after scoring a 3-point shot

Now comes the big test: a rematch with Texas, which beat the Horned Frogs at home earlier this season but has lost three straight road games and been outscored by 2.7 points per game on the road this season.

TCU is 9-2 at home this year when Miles plays and should add another win to the ledger in this one.

TCU vs. Texas pick