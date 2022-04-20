Colin Cowherd responds to ESPN analyst who called him a clown

Ladies and gentlemen, we have more sports media beef.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd fired off a tweet on Tuesday that supported USC football, which recently hired Lincoln Riley and has been on a recruiting tear — and trolled Oklahoma, the program Riley just departed.

“Feel bad for @OU_Football,” Cowherd tweeted. “USC gonna need about 18 months and they’ll be flying past em, around em, over em. This recruiting class will be other worldly. Best offensive HC in college w these weapons. Can’t quit smiling.”

Dusty Dvoracek a college football analyst for ESPN who played at Oklahoma and lives in Norman, took a shot at Cowherd over the take.

“I’m old enough to remember when I really respected you Colin,” Dvoracek tweeted. “Lately you have become a complete [clown emoji]. BTW congrats on all the future success for your Trojans! OU will probably just shut the program down considering the Coach that left was the first to have success in Norman [laughing emoji].”

Cowherd fired back with a veiled shot about their respective careers: “Hurtful. Dusty and Danny in the morning [Dvoracek’s SiriusXM ESPNU radio show] sounds like a must listen.”

Colin Cowherd predicts Lincoln Riley and USC will surpass the Oklahoma football program. Getty Images for The Volume

Dusty Dvoracek (right) slammed Colin Cowherd as a clown for his USC/Oklahoma take. Getty Images

Cowherd lives out in the Los Angeles area, where he has not only seen the positive press clippings about Riley and USC, but also hosted Riley on his radio program a couple times. He has a vested interest in that partnership working out, and perhaps that has propelled some of his optimism on the matter.