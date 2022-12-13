Cole Beasley returns to Bills after Buccaneers retirement

Cole Beasley’s retirement didn’t last long.

The veteran receiver is returning to the Bills as the AFC East leaders prepare for another playoff run, NFL.com reported Tuesday. Beasley, 33, will initially start on the practice squad, though is expected to join the 53-man roster “in short order.”

Beasley spent the past four seasons in Buffalo before the two parted ways this offseason. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers in September but opted to retire after two games.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told NFL.com at the time.

Beasley’s signing comes a week after Odell Beckham Jr. visited the Bills. The Cowboys, who also got a visit from Beckham, signed longtime Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Beckham’s free-agency tour, which also included the Giants, ended with uncertainty if he would be able to play in the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley runs with the ball against the Panthers in December 2021. Getty Images

Cole Beasley (15) catches a pass before a Buccaneers game in September 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beasley started his career with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, spending seven seasons in Dallas. He then played three years with the Bills as a reliable target for Josh Allen. Beasley finished his first Bills stint with 231 catches, 2,438 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Beasley became a controversial figure in the NFL during the league’s first season playing under COVID-19 restrictions, frequently speaking out on social media about his anti-vaccine stance.

The Bills are currently 10-3 and tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC. Buffalo boasts one of the top receivers in the league in Stefon Diggs and emerging star Gabe Davis. Beasley could potentially split time in the slot with speedy Isaiah McKenzie and provide Allen with a move-the-chains receiver.