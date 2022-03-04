Cole Beasley pushing for trade away from Bills

Cole Beasley might be on the move.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed Friday to NFL Media that they have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.

“They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told NFL reporter Mike Garafolo.

Cole Beasley apparently wants out of Buffalo. Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley carries the ball on Dec. 19, 2021 Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Beane said that “no door is closed,” should Beasley not find circumstances he’s happier with.

Beasley, who has been vocal on social media about his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, played in 16 games this past season for the Bills.

While Beasley had 82 receptions in both 2020 and 2021, he accumulated fewer yards this past season. In 2020, he averaged 11.8 yards per catch and had 967 receiving yards. In 2021, Beasley’s average dipped to 8.5 yards per reception, and he had 693 receiving yards.

Beasley, 32, has played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending his first seven years in Dallas before moving on to Buffalo.