Cole Bardreau fills gap in Islanders’ ailing lineup

Josh Bailey got into the Islanders’ lineup on Friday after being made a game-time decision with an upper-body injury, but Cole Bardreau was put in a familiar position, being asked to fill in as a temporary call-up as the team deals with injuries to Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri.

The Islanders could have iced a lineup made up entirely of NHL regulars in their 4-1 loss to the Predators, but wanting a right winger to fill in for Clutterbuck, coach Lane Lambert went with Bardreau to play on the fourth line over Ross Johnston, who was made a healthy scratch. Hudson Fasching, who was called up on Thursday, was also a scratch.

In an otherwise forgettable 6:37 of ice time, Bardreau committed the penalty leading to Nashville’s opening goal when he went off for slashing at 13:01 of the first. Filip Forsberg converted a power play goal at 14:18 to put the Predators up 1-0.

“I thought he brought some energy,” Lambert said. “No, I didn’t like the penalty either. But he’s an intense player. I thought he played fine.”

Cole Bardreau AP

The 29-year-old Bardreau had only played in the NHL for 10 games during the 2019-20 season, but was responsible for a particularly memorable moment. Bardreau converted a penalty shot against Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2019 for his first NHL goal and the eventual game-winner. At the time, it helped keep a 10-game winning streak alive.

“All my buddies still razz me about that,” Bardreau said Thursday. “It wasn’t the prettiest shot, but I’ll take it for sure. So I’m sure some of the guys will razz me about it here, but it’s something I won’t forget and [I’m] fortunate for it.”

Asked to describe what he brings to the Isles, Bardreau described that of a stereotypical fourth-liner — the role he played on Friday: “I’m not trying to do too much out there,” he said. “Keep it simple and get it deep.”

The timelines for Clutterbuck, who is considered day-to-day with an upper-body issue, and Palmieri, who was put on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21 to clear a roster spot and can come off at anytime, are unclear.

It is encouraging for the Islanders that Bailey, a late scratch in Philadelphia on Tuesday, managed to play against Nashville, skating for 13:43 and recording two shots on net.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 19 of 21 shots against Nashville. … Mathew Barzal led the Islanders with nine shots on goal.