Coco Gauff’s French Open magic is about to run into Iga Swiatek

Six straight wins was the easy part.

Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open final on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italian Martina Trevisan. Now, the 18-year-old phenom faces the top-seeded Iga Swiatek on Saturday with the Roland Garros crown on the line.

Gauff bulldozed through the bottom half of the draw, beating six unseeded players without dropping a single set and is now one victory away from her first grand slam.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champ, is on a historic winning steak and is on a clay surface that she routinely dominates on. Swiatek’s 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over Daria Kasatkina was her 34th straight win.

It tied her for the second-longest winning streak of the century with Serena Williams and put her one behind the 35-match mark Venus Williams set in 2000.

Coco Gauff hits a forehand in her semifinal win over Martina Trevisan. AFP via Getty Images

Iga Swiatek celebrates after her victory over Daria Kasatkina. AFP via Getty Images

It is Gauff’s first grand slam final and she is the youngest finalist at the French Open since an 18-year-old Kim Clijsters lost to Jennifer Capriati in 2001.