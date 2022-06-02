Coco Gauff’s French Open magic is about to run into Iga Swiatek

Six straight wins was the easy part.
Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open final on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italian Martina Trevisan. Now, the 18-year-old phenom faces the top-seeded Iga Swiatek on Saturday with the Roland Garros crown on the line.
Gauff bulldozed through the bottom half of the draw, beating six unseeded players without dropping a single set and is now one victory away from her first grand slam.
Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champ, is on a historic winning steak and is on a clay surface that she routinely dominates on. Swiatek’s 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over Daria Kasatkina was her 34th straight win.
It tied her for the second-longest winning streak of the century with Serena Williams and put her one behind the 35-match mark Venus Williams set in 2000.
It is Gauff’s first grand slam final and she is the youngest finalist at the French Open since an 18-year-old Kim Clijsters lost to Jennifer Capriati in 2001.