Cocaine, pill use revealed in trial over Tyler Skaggs’ death

Matt Harvey admitted to using cocaine and abusing Percocet and oxycodone in explosive testimony on Tuesday.

The veteran MLB pitcher testified in the criminal trial over the July 2019 death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, the defendant in the trial, is a former Angels public relations staffer who was accused of supplying opioids to Angels players, including Skaggs.

Former Angels players C.J. Cron, Cam Bedrosian and Mike Morin also testified Tuesday and said they had received oxycodone from Kay.

A medical examiner ruled Skaggs’ death in a Texas hotel room was accidental, but the 27-year-old was found with a 0.12 blood alcohol level and had fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Some excerpts from Harvey’s testimony:

Matt Harvey’s cocaine use

Harvey received immunity from prosecution for testifying in the trial. He admitted to using cocaine throughout his career, including during his time with the Angels in 2019.

The 32-year-old, who pitched for the Mets from 2012-18, said he had not lied about his drug use, saying he was not asked about it.

He viewed the culture of MLB, in which players do whatever they can to stay on the field, as a primary reason why some would turn to drugs to help give them an extra lift to play.

Harvey says he was a partier. Prosecutor asks, what did you party with? Harvey: “Cocaine.” — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Molfetta: While in New York “Did you lie about your use of cocaine?”

Harvey: “No one really asked.” — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey: was still using cocaine when he went to California. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey is describing culture of MLB, guys desperate to stay on field and play through injuries. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

At one point, defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he had ever cautioned Skaggs about his drug use.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said, according to the Associated Press. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Relationship with Tyler Skaggs

Harvey testified that, while teammates with Tyler Skaggs in 2019, the two had discussed pill usage during spring training. Among other things, the two talked about oxycodone and its uses both professionally and recreationally.

He also said that he received oxycodone from Skaggs, but said he “didn’t like how it felt.”

Harvey adds that Skaggs had once told him that he had “crushed and snorted” oxycodone prior to the start of a game in the clubhouse bathroom.

Harvey says he discussed oxy with Skaggs in spring training ’19. “A couple weeks within the camp we had talked about different experiences, whether it was partying or being injured or surgeries or what not.” — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey says he tried oxycodone in 2019. Got it from Tyler Skaggs. Didn’t like how it felt. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey says he used in clubhouse and dugout. Skaggs told him he crushed and snorted oxy on the toilet paper dispenser in the clubhouse bathroom. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Source of pills

Harvey said he gave Percocet pills to Skaggs several times throughout the 2019 season, including before a road trip.

Harvey testified that Skaggs typically received pills from Kay, but also had a “dealer friend.” Harvey also testified that Skaggs received pills from someone in Santa Monica, California, but it’s unclear if that is the dealer friend or a different person.

Harvey says he gave Skaggs six or seven Percocet (he refers to them as oxy, but they’re percocet) to Skaggs in the clubhouse. Usually gave him that amount. Otherwise, says Skaggs got pills from Eric Kay. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022