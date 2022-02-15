The Hamden Journal

Cocaine, pill use revealed in trial over Tyler Skaggs’ death

Matt Harvey admitted to using cocaine and abusing Percocet and oxycodone in explosive testimony on Tuesday.

The veteran MLB pitcher testified in the criminal trial over the July 2019 death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, the defendant in the trial, is a former Angels public relations staffer who was accused of supplying opioids to Angels players, including Skaggs.

Former Angels players C.J. Cron, Cam Bedrosian and Mike Morin also testified Tuesday and said they had received oxycodone from Kay. 

A medical examiner ruled Skaggs’ death in a Texas hotel room was accidental, but the 27-year-old was found with a 0.12 blood alcohol level and had fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Some excerpts from Harvey’s testimony: 

Matt Harvey’s cocaine use

Harvey received immunity from prosecution for testifying in the trial. He admitted to using cocaine throughout his career, including during his time with the Angels in 2019. 

The 32-year-old, who pitched for the Mets from 2012-18, said he had not lied about his drug use, saying he was not asked about it.

He viewed the culture of MLB, in which players do whatever they can to stay on the field, as a primary reason why some would turn to drugs to help give them an extra lift to play.

At one point, defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he had ever cautioned Skaggs about his drug use. 

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said, according to the Associated Press. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Relationship with Tyler Skaggs

Harvey testified that, while teammates with Tyler Skaggs in 2019, the two had discussed pill usage during spring training. Among other things, the two talked about oxycodone and its uses both professionally and recreationally.

He also said that he received oxycodone from Skaggs, but said he “didn’t like how it felt.”

Harvey adds that Skaggs had once told him that he had “crushed and snorted” oxycodone prior to the start of a game in the clubhouse bathroom.

Source of pills

Harvey said he gave Percocet pills to Skaggs several times throughout the 2019 season, including before a road trip.

Harvey testified that Skaggs typically received pills from Kay, but also had a “dealer friend.” Harvey also testified that Skaggs received pills from someone in Santa Monica, California, but it’s unclear if that is the dealer friend or a different person.

