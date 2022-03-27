Coach K tells Paolo Banchero to ‘shut up’ in TBS interview

Mike Krzyzewski apparently didn’t care for his star player’s compliment.

After advancing to his record-setting 13th Final Four as a head coach, the legendary Duke coach told Paolo Banchero to shut up after he called Coach K “the GOAT” during a TBS interview.

“This the GOAT right here,” Banchero said to the camera after his team beat Arkansas 78-69.

“No. No. No. Shut up,” Krzyzewski responded.

Krzyzewski may be humble about his GOAT status, but his stats put him on that podium. Coach K has the most wins among head coaches – 1,202 – and is the first Division 1 men’s coach to capture 1,000 wins. The Hall of Fame head coach has coached an abundance of NBA talent, most recently players like Zion Williamson and the Knicks’ RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. He’s also captured five NCAA Tournament titles – second only behind UCLA’s John Wooden with 10.

Mike Krzyzewski told Duke star Paolo Banchero to “shut up” during a TBS interview after Banchero called him “the GOAT.” TBS

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils points to fans as he walks off the court after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 Round at Chase Center. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Duke head coach announced his retirement before the start of the 2021-22 season and led the ranked Blue Devils to a 32-6 record this season.

In Krzyzewski’s final Big Dance, Duke has knocked off Michigan State, Texas Tech and Arkansas to enter into the Final Four. The Blue Devils will face the winner of Sunday’s North Carolina-Saint Peter’s game next Saturday.