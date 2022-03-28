Coach K isn’t only key Final Four storyline

Despite all of the upsets, the unpredictable results, and surprises over the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, the Final Four is all blue: Three Blue Bloods and a New Blood — No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Duke, No. 8 North Carolina and another No. 2 Villanova.

All four programs have won at least three national championships. Storylines are in abundance, from Mike Krzyzewski looking to go out a champion to the first-ever North Carolina-Duke meeting in the tournament to shorthanded Villanova gunning for its third title in six years.

The Post’s Zach Braziller breaks down the big week coming up in New Orleans:

An NCAA Tournament first

The game has it all. Coach K’s final games. Duke is out for revenge after the home loss to North Carolina in Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels, winners of 16 of their last 19 games, went from on the bubble in late February to the Final Four in Hubert Davis’ first season as coach. The battle in the paint, as Duke’s Mark Williams and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot — two of the premier big men in the country — match wills. Former high school teammates at Archbishop Stepinac, AJ Griffin of Duke, and R.J. Davis of North Carolina, facing one another. The Caesars Superdome will be on fire Saturday night as the two bitter rivals meet for the 258th time, but the first in March Madness. The state of North Carolina will never be the same.

Coach K celebrates an Elite Eight win and Final Four berth for his Duke Blue Devils. Getty Images

Can youth prevail?

For all the hype freshmen garner in November, experience frequently wins in March. A team led by freshmen hasn’t won it all since Duke in 2015. North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas are all guided by upperclassmen. The Blue Devils, however, are not. Their best player is freshman forward Paulo Banchero, a projected top-three NBA draft pick. Fellow freshmen Griffin and Trevor Keels are key contributors. Sophomores Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach have been essential to their success. The underclassmen rose to the occasion down the stretch of nail-biters against No. 7 Michigan State and No. 3 Texas Tech earlier in the tournament and were brilliant in an Elite Eight rout of fourth-seeded Arkansas on Saturday in San Francisco. Now they will step on the sport’s biggest stage, with all of the pressure on their broad shoulders against nemesis North Carolina as their legendary coach looks to add a storybook ending to his incredible career.

Villanova coach Jay Wright calls out plays during their game against Houston Getty Images

Villanova moves on without Moore

The Wildcats will arrive in New Orleans as a major underdog, after losing junior guard Justin Moore to a torn right Achilles in the South Regional final. Villanova was short on depth to begin with, and now it won’t have the services of its second-leading scorer and distributor, not to mention one of its best defenders. New Orleans native Caleb Daniels will move into the starting lineup, and Trey Patterson, Bryan Antoine and Chris Arcidiacono will be given more opportunities. Antoine, a former five-star recruit from Tinton Falls, N.J., who has battled a myriad injuries in his three years at the Big East school, could at least partially fill the void left by Moore. Kansas is the clear favorite, but counting out Jay Wright and Villanova would be foolish, particularly since fifth-year seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels are healthy and able to carry the load.

Kansas’ Remy Martin has been on a different level during the NCAA Tournament NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Remy Martin’s awakening

An elite scorer at Arizona State, Martin didn’t resemble that player during the regular season for Kansas, averaging a paltry 6.2 points. He’s been a different player in the tournament, leading the Jayhawks in scoring at 16.7 points per game. The 6-foot microwave scorer off the bench was essential to Kansas’ toughest wins of the tournament, over No. 9 Creighton in the second round and fourth-seeded Providence in the Sweet 16. His ascension gives Bill Self’s team a legitimate shot to win it all, especially if star senior Ochai Agbaji can build off his breakout Midwest Regional final performance after a shaky first three games in the tournament.