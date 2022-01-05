Coach K has heated exchange with Georgia Tech player

Coach K got into a spat with Georgia Tech player Michael Devoe Tuesday night.

Mike Krzyzewski may be on his farewell tour, but he still has plenty of fire.

That was on display Tuesday night as Coach K tracked down Michael Devoe, a senior guard at Georgia Tech who appeared to talk trash to the legendary Duke coach. The Blue Devils ultimately won the game 69-57.

What led to the trash talk?

In the postgame press conference, Devoe said that he grew up a Duke supporter, and the competition of wanting to beat them got them best of him.

“[Coach K] said you don’t know who you’re talking to,” Devoe said, according to Yahoo Sports. “But I was just trying to compete with them. That’s all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor I want to beat Duke.”

Per CBS Sports, Krzyzewski did not address the confrontation after the game.

Many sports fans will recall that this is not the first time Coach K has gotten in a spat with an opposing player.

In 2016, the Duke coach did not like Dillon Brooks, then of Oregon and now a player for the Memphis Grizzlies, flexing at the end of a Ducks blowout, and let him know about it in the handshake line.

Coach K on the bench vs. Georgia Tech Getty Images

In the postgame press conference, Brooks had said that Coach K told him he was too good of a player to be showboating like that; Coach K denied the specifics of those remarks.

“I didn’t say that,” Krzyzewski snapped.

When Coach K was informed that Brooks had actually agreed with his advice, he said: “You can say whatever you want. Dillon Brooks is a hell of a player. I said, ‘You’re a terrific player.’ And you can take whatever he said and go with it, all right?’’