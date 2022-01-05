Coach K has heated exchange with Georgia Tech player

Mike Krzyzewski may be on his farewell tour, but he still has plenty of fire.
That was on display Tuesday night as Coach K tracked down Michael Devoe, a senior guard at Georgia Tech who appeared to talk trash to the legendary Duke coach. The Blue Devils ultimately won the game 69-57.
What led to the trash talk?
In the postgame press conference, Devoe said that he grew up a Duke supporter, and the competition of wanting to beat them got them best of him.
“[Coach K] said you don’t know who you’re talking to,” Devoe said, according to Yahoo Sports. “But I was just trying to compete with them. That’s all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor I want to beat Duke.”
Per CBS Sports, Krzyzewski did not address the confrontation after the game.
Many sports fans will recall that this is not the first time Coach K has gotten in a spat with an opposing player.
In 2016, the Duke coach did not like Dillon Brooks, then of Oregon and now a player for the Memphis Grizzlies, flexing at the end of a Ducks blowout, and let him know about it in the handshake line.
In the postgame press conference, Brooks had said that Coach K told him he was too good of a player to be showboating like that; Coach K denied the specifics of those remarks.
“I didn’t say that,” Krzyzewski snapped.
When Coach K was informed that Brooks had actually agreed with his advice, he said: “You can say whatever you want. Dillon Brooks is a hell of a player. I said, ‘You’re a terrific player.’ And you can take whatever he said and go with it, all right?’’