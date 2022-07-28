CM Punk rips WWE ‘cowards and bootlickers’ after Vince McMahon exit

CM Punk still does not feel fondly about WWE.

Punk was asked about Vince McMahon’s recent sudden retirement at Comic-Con in San Diego, and was not of the opinion that the “culture” would improve.

“I don’t think the culture there changes at all,” Punk said. “It is what it is. I’ll put it to you like this. Oh boy, people are going to be real f—ing mad about this, but f–k it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, they announce on SmackDown that, ‘gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock [Lesnar] splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show [last Friday.] Where is Michael Cole saying, ‘Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.’”

Due to the surreal nature of pro wrestling, we’ll never know if Lesnar actually walked out of Smackdown when he heard of McMahon’s retirement, as reported by multiple wrestling outlets, or if this was a centrally planned angle to work both the public as well as most of the people who work at the company. He returned at the end of the show, to the apparent astonishment of the aforementioned announce team, and beat up the wrestler Theory.

CM Punk Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whether that was real or scripted aside, Punk’s disdain for WWE remains palpable.

“I walked out,” he continued. “They went on TV and called me a quitter. What’s changed? What’s the difference? You’re going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger balls than everybody there. What’s changed? There’s nothing much that has changed. There’s people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. F—ing cowards and bootlickers. This s–t is ridiculous.”

CM Punk, Tony Khan and Britt Baker in 2022. Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di

Punk left WWE in 2014 after years of disenchantment with management. After it looked for a long time like he would never return to professional wrestling, he reached an agreement with AEW founder Tony Khan to join the promotion last year.