Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, prediction: LA the pick

The Clippers and the Timberwolves have been two of the hottest teams in the league and they’ll meet in the 7-vs-8 game in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

The Clippers rank second in 3-point shooting percent and will be facing a Wolves team which allows the seventh highest frequency of 3-point attempts.

The Timberwolves force turnovers at the third-highest rate this season (15.5 percent), however the Clippers are one of the best teams in the league at protecting the ball, ranking seventh in turnover rate. If the Clippers can take care of the ball as they’ve always done, they should have no problem scoring.

Clippers forward Paul George

While many of the betting models make the Wolves favorites, I’m not sure they’re capturing what the Clippers are right now. The Clippers are stacked with wing talent that can shoot, defend and has experience in a postseason setting. The Wolves are a great story but they’re caught in a bad situation.

The Play: Clippers +3.5 and on the moneyline (+125).