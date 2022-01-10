Clippers sideline reporter has horrifying fall during interview

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink took a nasty spill on the sidelines Sunday following the team’s 106-93 win over the Hawks.

Pink took a tumble while speaking to Clippers shooting guard Amir Coffey. She reportedly slipped on water, which caused her to land face-first on the court with a crash before flipping over onto her back.

Kristina Pink fell during an interview following the Clippers’ win. Twitter

The fall looked brutal with the sounds of her crash also being heard on the broadcast microphones.

Coffey, who tied a career-high with 21 points the game, ran over to help Pink, along with Clippers staffers. Fortunately, she appeared to avoid serious injuries in the scary incident, later tweeting that she’s OK.

Kristina Pink is a sideline reporter for the Clippers and covers the NFL for FOX. Twitter

“For everyone asking, I’m ok,” Pink wrote. “There was water on the court… Appreciate all the messages.”

In addition to the NBA, Pink also reports on NFL games for Fox.