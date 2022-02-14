Clippers guard out indefinitely with fractured bone in left foot

While everybody was preparing for Super Bowl 2022 early on Sunday (Feb. 13), the LA Clippers provided an important update on their guard/forward Norman Powell.

The team had acquired Powell about 10 days earlier in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

That said, here’s all we know about the Powell injury situation:

What is Norman Powell’s injury?

As per the team’s announcement, the 6-foot-3 guard has suffered a “fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot”.

The injury is one that Powell most likely suffered on Thursday in Dallas (Feb. 10).

Here’s a clearer angle at where Maxi Kleber lands on Norman Powell’s foot, which is where he suffered the foot fracture. pic.twitter.com/C6vPaBVvWZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 13, 2022

This injury is most likely what kept him out of the Clippers’ second game in Dallas on Saturday (Feb. 12).

How long is Norman Powell ruled out?

As the team’s release states, there is no timetable for Powell’s return and thus he is most likely sidelined indefinitely.

LA acquired him along with Robert Covington from Portland in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Clippers are Powell’s third NBA team in the short span of a year, being shipped from the Toronto Raptors to the Trail Blazers last March in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

